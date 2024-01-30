Searching for Taylor Swift on X is possible again: ‘But we remain vigilant’ | Media

#Searching #Taylor #Swift #remain #vigilant #Media

It is again possible to search for Taylor Swift on social media platform X, reports The Wall Street Journal. The search was previously blocked because AI-generated explicit photos of the singer were being spread.

A spokesperson for X said that the platform “remains vigilant” now that the blockade has been lifted. If the images surface again, the social medium will remove them.

“Something went wrong. Please try reloading,” was the error message on X in recent days. “Something went wrong, but don’t worry, it’s not your fault,” it said at the bottom of the page.

The singer was seen in the photos Daily Mail seen in provocative poses during a game of the Kansas City Chiefs, for which her boyfriend Travis Kelce plays. The singer would be “furious” about the photos developed with artificial intelligence, the newspaper wrote.