Sebastian Burduja announces that he will be the PNL candidate for Bucharest City Hall: “I am willing to take on this battle”

The minister explained that he is “willing to take on such a battle”, adding that he “doesn’t shy away from it”. PHOTO: Inquam Photos / Sabin Cîrstoveanu

The Minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja, said on Friday evening, on Digi24, during the LIVE show, presented by Alexandru Rotaru and Robert Kiss, that he is willing to undertake to run for the Capital City Hall elections.

“By ourselves it means that a branch president has to take on a battle where he goes before the electorate and asks for their vote and trust,” Sebastian Burduja said.

The minister also explained that “he is willing to take on such a battle”, adding that he “doesn’t shy away from it”.

“I am willing and must be willing as a branch president to take on such a battle and I will not shy away from it,” he added.

Burduja was also asked about a candidacy for the Capital City Hall in November, when he answered that he “never backed down from any electoral battle”, stating that no Bucharester can be satisfied with the way Nicusor Dan managed the Capital City.

He also explained that PNL will not support Nicușor Dan in the upcoming elections for Bucharest City Hall.

“Nicolae Ciucă told him very well to come to the PNL. I supported him almost four years ago and I have not seen any support from Nicușor Dan towards PNL in these years, so it was a bad hill for PNL and we are still discussing. The first condition is to be a member,” Burduja said.

He also added that the PNL gave a blank check to Nicușor Dan and that he did not show support for the PNL and their priorities of investments, development, heating, green spaces and for the development of Bucharest.

“All these things are blocked. I don’t see a team around him, I see him alone and you can’t manage a city of three million people by yourself. We will support good things for the people of Bucharest, project by project. If he comes up with things that do not serve the public interest, PNL definitely has no duty to support him”, concluded Sebastian Burduja.

