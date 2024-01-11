Sec gives green light to the first Bitcoin ETF on Wall Street

#Sec #green #light #Bitcoin #ETF #Wall #Street

by Vito Lops

And in the end, suffered, troubled, even hacked, the SEC’s yes to the first ETF on Wall Street on Bitcoin has arrived. On January 10th, when 9.50pm struck in Italy, the Securities exchange commission led by Gary Gensler gave the simultaneous green light to the first 11 pending applications for the listing of the physical ETF (passive fund) (backed by collateral) on the spot price ( market) of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin rebound

The price of Bitcoin rebounded immediately, reaching above 46 thousand dollars, with the capitalization of the first cryptocurrency in the world returning to the 1,000 billion dollar area. We will then have to see whether the enthusiasm will continue or whether the “sell the news” will be triggered in the next few sessions, if the majority of those who have ridden the powerful rise in recent months (+90% since September) precisely on the expectation of this news will decide to monetize and take home the profit. But in any case, from a fundamental point of view, it is a milestone for Bitcoin which some compare to what happened for physical gold in 2004 when the first ETF linked to the yellow metal arrived on Wall Street.

Blackrock also on the list

Among the 11 investment houses involved there is also BlackRock, the first in the world with assets under management of 10 trillion dollars. Precisely the stance taken by this investment house – which before this request from the SEC had received 575 yes votes out of 576 ETF applications – gradually convinced investors that this time it could be the good one. The SEC has been receiving ETF applications on Bitcoin for some time (the first dates back to 2018 by VanEck which is also among those that received approval yesterday) but until now it had always rejected them. This time the SEC, by requesting numerous additional documents from the issuers, broke the deadlock by clearing the entry of Bitcoin onto Wall Street. To be precise, it must be said that products linked to cryptocurrency already exist on Wall Street, but these are futures contracts (authorised in December 2017) and technically very different from a physical ETF which replicates the spot price and therefore forces issuers to purchase collateral as demand grows. But apart from these technicalities, the most significant effect concerns the change of narrative associated with Bitcoin. From “money for recycling” (this is how BlackRock CEO Larry Fink described it a few years ago) to “digital gold” (Fink’s own words at the end of 2023).

The mystery of the eve

This approval will be recorded in the annals of finance also for Tuesday evening’s mystery, when the announcement about the approval of the ETF was published on Gary Gensler’s “X” profile. Except for a denial from the SEC itself indicating that the account had been “compromised”. Crypto-investors experienced a day of trepidation between ups and downs while the publication of the tweet by what appears to be a hacker (we are awaiting the result of an investigation) cost dearly to many traders who had already set orders to ride the volatility that were wiped out by the market, suffering aggregate losses of at least $90 million.

Will the traders fooled by the SEC’s account, which in turn was fooled by a hacker, be able to sue tomorrow? What if the main victim was not the Bitcoin ETF but a large company already listed on Wall Street? Questions that may never be answered. Because in the end the most talked about ETF in the world has become reality for a few hours.

