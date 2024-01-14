Second dropout Who is the Mole?: ‘Maybe we will have to hunt each other later’ | Media

#dropout #Mole #hunt #Media

Jan 14, 2024 at 1:07 PM

Ten famous Dutch people traveled to Mexico to discover who the Mole is in their midst this year. NU.nl speaks to the dropout every week Who is the mole?. Today that is Jip van den Toorn.

Don’t let yourself be driven crazy: it’s quite difficult during Who is the mole?. In the morning you don’t know where you will end up in the evening and a bus ride can take five minutes, but could just as easily take five hours. Every conversation you have is one to remember and you actually have to know everything about everyone.

In such situations you react differently than you might have expected in advance. How many times have we seen an emotional farewell in Who is the mole?. Then it is extra noticeable when someone reacts very calmly to a red screen. Jip van den Toorn managed to do that.

Were you really that calm or did it just seem that way?

“You take into account that it can happen. I don’t know, I just thought everything I had already experienced was so fantastic. Of course it was a shame, because of course you don’t want to leave at all. But I also thought: well, I just go and have a glass of wine.”

“There’s not much you can do about it. I also think… maybe if I had had a red screen later in the season and made really specific choices, I would have blamed myself. But yeah, now I just spread out and that didn’t work out well. I just can’t really be angry with myself about that.”

Receive notifications for news about Wie is de Mol? Stay informed with notifications

Have you spread? I got the feeling that you were really into Justin Mooijer.

“Yes, that’s what I had planned for myself. In those first tests I wanted to spread it out, because it is a kind of shooting with buckshot. But it remains that way, because there are really questions… One was: which superhero wants to be the Being a mole? I don’t even remember what I filled in on the questionnaire, so I certainly don’t remember what I said about the Mole.”

“I knew: you shouldn’t end up in tunnel vision. I watched back seasons in preparation, so that I at least felt mentally a little ready for it. And furthermore I knew: you have no control over anything, so just give it your best.” You have to hand in your phone, they don’t tell you how long it will take to get somewhere: you are at the mercy of the makers.”

It actually seems nice to me.

“I think the worst thing about a holiday is that you have to plan everything. That’s not necessary here. You arrive at the airport and only find out where you are going and who you are doing it with. And furthermore, you know: I am going to do great things. .Because that’s what they always do.”

Jip van den Toorn is a visual columnist for De Volkskrant, among others. Photo: AVROTROS/Joy Hansson

In episode 2 everyone is still suspicious. You too. 11 percent of voters in the Who is the mole?app was on you. Do you understand?

“Wow. Oh, that’s a lot, haha. I like it. I had planned to act very suspicious, so that the rest would suspect me. But already in game 1 I discovered that I was way too fanatical I’m trying to be suspicious, haha.”

“I thought: I’m going to be very secretive and quiet. But yes, I just can’t do that at all. So I was disappointed, because I didn’t think I was suspicious enough at all. Maybe in my fanaticism I was doing the wrong things. I I mean, I’m just a bit clumsy and clumsy sometimes.”

I already talked about it with Babs last week, but you also got a topito. You seemed genuinely surprised?

“After that red screen, I asked the director: won’t there be an opportunity to come back? No, no, it was really over now. Yet you keep hoping. And then you suddenly get such a crazy piece of a disk.”

“I immediately thought: could Babs have one too? Of course I had all kinds of theories. That we have a kind Hunger Games had to do and hunt each other, haha.”