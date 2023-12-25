Second fortnight of 40 dollars: HERE the NEW MPPE payment in Venezuela for December 2023 | mppe payments | Venezuela

#fortnight #dollars #MPPE #payment #Venezuela #December #mppe #payments #Venezuela

The Ministry of Popular Power for Education (MPPE), in Venezuela, made the payment for the second half of December 2023, equivalent to 40 dollars. In fact, every month the MPPE employees wait for the deposit of the two fortnights and the Cestaticket or the Food Bonus. Likewise, the announcement of the Christmas amount is expected. Find out HERE all the details about the subscription.

When do they pay the second fortnight of 40 dollars in December 2023 in Venezuela?

The second fortnight of the Ministry of Education of Venezuela and the Cestaticket arrives last Friday, December 22 and will be paid through payroll to teachers.

The amount given to MPPE teachers and officials was 1,421 bolivars or 40 dollars, according to the exchange rate of the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV).

How to obtain your MPPE payment slip?

Are you looking to view your voucher MPPE? Now you can review your income via payroll by downloading your payment receipt. Learn how to do it with this EASY GUIDE:

Enter the official MPPE Worker Self-Management portal or CLICK HERE.

Click on ‘certified user’ and enter your identification card, bank account (last four digits) and your year of birth to log in.

Go to ‘payment receipt’ and complete the form with the requested information.

Then, click on ‘generate payment receipt’ and the system will show you your receipt.

Finally, select the ‘download payment receipt in PDF format’ option and that’s it.

When was the MPPE founded in Venezuela?

It was May 24, 1881, under the name of ‘Ministry of Public Instruction in Venezuela. Currently called as Ministry of Popular Power for Education of Venezuela (MPPE).

When did the Ministry of Education announce the start of classes in Venezuela?

The Ministry of Education of Venezuela announced through its networks the start of classes that began last Monday, October 2.

