Second-hand car dealers in Germany lose 15,000 euros each to Tesla

Dusseldorf used car dealer B&K Sportwagen commented to local media that sales of one brand are currently at an absolute standstill – Tesla.

In order to sell the available electric cars, the retailer has drastically reduced the prices of all models, writes Efahrer. Due to the current situation in the used electric car market, B&K Sportwagen say that they do not plan to sell cars from this manufacturer in the future.

The situation looked quite different just a few years ago. Sales of Tesla used cars boomed in 2022, but B&K Sportwagen sold just 40 of those cars last year.

Confirmation of Tesla’s currently weak “second hand” business Rheinische Post also looked to other retailers, who also report that their sales are going slower.

Dealer B&K Sportwagen has started selling Teslas at a relatively low price. The retailer recently reduced a 2017 Tesla Model S with 40,000 kilometers from €50,000 to €40,000. For comparison, the car costs 150,000 euros new. A check on popular Bulgarian second-hand car sites showed that cars of the brand with similar characteristics cost between 30,000 euros and 60,000 euros, depending on the condition and the extras they offer.

The situation at the Pewe dealership in Benrath is no different from that at B&K Sportwagen. The dealer sold a similar car at a loss of 15,000 euros. This dealer also does not intend to buy more electric cars from the American manufacturer in the future.

Not only car dealers, but also taxi companies are slowly turning their backs on the electric car manufacturer. In December 2019, Errol Norman refocused his company on electric vehicles and as the largest electric taxi company in Germany, had many Tesla cars in his fleet. However, according to him, Tesla has too short a range, too long charging times and poor service, which is why the company has chosen to go back to internal combustion engines.

