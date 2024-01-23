Second-hand CPU 2024, still worth using? How to choose, build a new computer, where to buy, which model is worth it?

#Secondhand #CPU #worth #choose #build #computer #buy #model #worth

Used CPU 2024. Which models are worth using? Where to buy? How to check the CPU? How to upgrade to make it worthwhile?

Second hand CPUs in 2024, many people may have doubts about whether they are still worth using or not. Are there any models that are interesting for building a new computer, or are second hand computers still worth it? At present, second-hand items are still in demand. and is traded in a large market both online and in store Because it reduces the cost of assembling a new computer quite a bit. The higher the CPU model, The more there is quite a difference. Therefore, many people choose to find budget CPUs. that are used secondhand with a cheaper price And there is also insurance to give you peace of mind. Most CPUs are durable and do not break easily. Sometimes they are out of date. It can be used for a long time. But choosing to use them may not be easy. This time we have collected various questions. Regarding choosing to buy and use a second hand CPU, what do you need to look out for?

Used CPU 2024, where to buy, how to look?

Which second-hand CPU is good?

For people who are looking for a used CPU but still don’t know which model to choose. Considering these things, for example, you want to upgrade or build a new computer. What level of computer do you want for work, gaming, editing, or streaming? Including price and other elements such as peripherals, budget, or usage patterns. All of these things affect the choice.

Upgrade old computer Finding a second hand CPU is another option. That helps reduce costs quite a bit. But choosing which CPU model? It depends on the basic equipment. Regardless of the motherboard and RAM being used, you must choose one that can be used together. For example, if your old computer uses an Intel Core i3 8100 socket LGA1151, you must find a compatible CPU, such as a Core i7 8700 or Core i5 8600K, etc. or AMD AM4, this socket is quite long-lasting. That is, it can be used with a variety of CPU models, from the Ryzen 1000, 2000 series to the Ryzen 3000 series and with AMD Ryzen 5000 series in some models, but it depends on the motherboard manufacturer as to what level of BIOS support it will have. which can be installed on the same socket There’s almost no need to do anything more. But sometimes the CPU and motherboard are replaced at the same time. May provide more value. Because they took the opportunity to move to a new platform. That has better efficiency than before. But if anyone is not sure what type of CPU to use. What kind of socket? Briefly summarized as follows.

Intel LGA1150 – for Intel Gen 3, 4 CPUs such as Core i3 4130, Core i5 4460, etc.

Intel LGA1151 – for Intel Gen 6, 7 CPUs such as Core i5 6400, Core i5 7400, etc.

Intel LGA1151 v2 – for Intel Gen 8, 9 CPUs such as Core i3 8100, Core i5 9500F, etc.

Intel LGA1200 – for Intel Gen 10, 11 CPUs such as Core i3 10105, Core i5 11400, etc.

AMD AM4 – for AMD Ryen or Athlon CPUs such as AMD Ryzen 3 3200G, Ryzen 5 4500, Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G, Ryzen 7 5700X, etc.

Building a new computer but using a second-hand CPU is another good option. Because you will be using a computer that is cheaper. And have money left over that can be used for other components instead, such as a second-hand CPU that is 2-3 thousand baht cheaper than a new one. You can use this difference to buy an SSD or additional RAM, at least getting a 1TB SSD or an additional 8GB of RAM. all at once, while you still get to use the motherboard and other equipment that is new Even though the warranty of the CPU is less. But in terms of durability CPUs are still considered to be the most durable parts. of the computer ever

But if you choose from usage There are many guidelines to choose from. Will choose the type that is suitable for use. or choose just in case In order to support future use as well, for example:

For general use, surfing the net, watching movies, listening to music, studying online: CPU level Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 level 4 core/ 8 threads is enough for use.

Do serious work, general image editing, play casual games: Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 CPU with 6-8 cores or more helps make work flow more smoothly. Focus on overclocking and greater performance. Select the Intel K series or AMD X series model.

Mainly playing games: In this group, you can start with an Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 CPU because both the core and the speed are sufficient for use. And enough to squeeze out the performance of a mid-level graphics card well, but if you want to play more serious games Options like Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 7 are also interesting, with prices currently starting at only a few thousand baht.

Hardcore Gamers: Focus on serious gameplay. Paired with mid-range and high-end graphics cards, Intel Core i7 and i9 CPUs, as well as AMD Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9, it’s a perfect solution. Whether it’s a matter of a large number of Core/Threads and high clock signals. Helps the gameplay flow more smoothly.

Work with specialized, professional software: Whether it’s design work, creating 3D models, or editing videos and editing images, many things require CPU power. If you don’t count CPU options for workstation-level work like Intel Xeon or AMD Ryzen Threadripper, then Intel Core i9 or AMD Ryzen 9 are suitable options. Both in terms of price and other components such as motherboards, RAM, platforms that are not too high in price.

Where to buy used CPUs?

After you know which type of CPU you will need, the next step is Where can I buy second hand computers and second hand CPUs? If speaking in general There will be both online purchasing formats. Follow the website or follow pages and Facebook groups that buy and sell used computer equipment. Or is it going to be an online purchase? Or go looking for it at various IT stores. There are many available today, both types have both advantages and cautions as follows:

Buy online: The good thing is that you can choose from a variety of CPUs to your liking. and easy to search Because nowadays there are both second-hand storefronts that are open for sale online or general users who want to sell things themselves Or have merchants come to take over the sales? This leaves many options on the market. From small, economical models Top model, good price Out of date, warranty remaining Users themselves do not have to limit themselves to using as much CPU as they have. which if diligent and often find You may get the model you want. at a favorable price And there is also insurance. But buying online There are precautions as well. For example, in the case of ordering, you must be sure that the store and the seller are actually selling, not using other people’s photos to impersonate. Be a money-spinning merchant Or trick you into taking your money for nothing. Initial check There are many, such as chatting and asking to watch a video. or pictures from angles that are not included in the post To confirm that the item is real. or checking history Is there a lot of trading? How has the response been? Normally, if the seller’s credit is good, it will be easy to see people who have previously traded with him. will come to help confirm But some people also set up a team of shills to cheer on. and risks that may occur If there is fraud, it is that the item is not as described, ordered something else, got something else, but most people in the group have bought and sold a lot and can usually be confident. Focus on serious trading To create credit for buyers.

Another thing is online purchases You will only see photos or videos. that the seller sends or posts for you to see only. Or another way that can be done is Video Call which makes the picture of the product clearer. But if the seller can test it for you to see, even better. But it may only be possible in some cases. Therefore, it is left to you to decide. Will you agree to buy it? Because sometimes things arrive at your hand. Tested and it doesn’t match what was talked about. The opportunity to return or exchange is sometimes quite difficult.

There are many ways to buy online, including the store’s own website. Come open to build trust. Or some stores have entered other online platforms as well, such as opening a Facebook Page, reviewing products with links on Youtube, or going on e-Commerce platforms and marketplaces like Kaidee, Shopee and LAZADA, etc., including sales. Through Live on Tiktok, Facebook, etc. Here it is up to the user to choose which channel is more convenient. which these platforms Helps guarantee confidence in

Buy Offline: It’s called going shopping to find a CPU. Second hand at the store Which has an advantage. I saw the things I could buy right in front of me. Can be picked up and touched And at least test turning on the device. And we can still try to use it. which is considered to have a certain level of confidence Including having a clear storefront. You can talk about the warranty and make documents. When you have a problem, you can contact us directly. But there is also an observation that is Sometimes there may not be the desired CPU model or the correct model. Sometimes you may have to go through several cycles. To compare prices and insurance, you must travel yourself. There must also be additional expenses.

How to check used CPU

Very important thing To buy a CPU Another second hand is Checking the condition To see if it can be used normally or not. Especially if you didn’t check from the beginning. or buy online When it’s delivered You should try to enable and test it. Because most sellers usually provide similar information. Within how many days will insurance be given? After the product has arrived If it’s past that time It is the duty of the buyer to take responsibility himself. For example, if there is insurance from the center, you may have to contact the claim yourself. If there is a problem in use

But to check the CPU There are many ways to check usage, but the simplest way at the beginning is Check from the condition of the CPU. and various components, whether the armature or the contacts, are in normal condition. Not deformed, dented, or have bumps to cause damage. Edges, corners and sides In good condition Including if it’s a CPU that has legs or pins, they must be beautifully arranged and complete. If you turn it over and look at it, you’ll see it clearly. But if it’s a contact surface, there are no pins, if it’s normal use. Will be smooth without scratches. Or there is a burnt black color, etc.

The next step is to check by opening the system. With installation and booting If booting into the BIOS page there are no abnormal symptoms. Check the heat from the Hardware Monitor in BIOS if it is at a normal level. It doesn’t overheat to the point where the engine shuts down. And don’t forget to check the model from Information. It must match the model we want. Whether it’s the model name, cache, and other things that can be confirmed to match. The rest if you can log in Use software to check whether it is CPUz, AIDA64 or other programs. that can be checked Finally, the program may be used for testing. Either performance or heat. Examples of testing programs include FURmark, 3DMark, OCCT or SuperPI, etc. If these programs pass the test, It is considered that the CPU obtained is within the criteria that can be confident.

Second hand CPU price

In terms of CPU price Secondhand in each place is different. It depends on factors and needs. Some models with good specs are hard to find. The price may be higher. Or sometimes users come and sell it themselves. The price may be more affordable than going through the merchants who find and sell it. But it is enough to find the average price from various web boards or Facebook groups, as in this example.

New used price AMD Ryzen 9 7900x3D with warranty 16,000-17,000 baht 20,900 baht AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with warranty 4,000-4,500 baht 5,390 baht AMD Ryzen 5 3600 out of warranty 1,700-1,800 baht 2,850 baht AMD Ryzen 5 570 0G with warranty 5,500-6,500 Baht7,490 bahtIntel Core i9-13900K with warranty 16,000-17,500 baht22,200 bahtIntel Core i3 10100 with warranty 1,500-1,700 baht3,990 bahtIntel Core i3 12100F with warranty 2,300-2,600 baht3,150 bahtIntel Core i5-12 400F has warranty 4,200-4,500 Baht 4,850 baht Intel Core i5-12600K with warranty 6,500-7,500 baht 11,500 baht Intel Core i5-13500 with warranty 6,700-7,200 baht 8,790 baht Intel Core i5-14600K with warranty 11,000-12,000 baht 13,300 baht

It can be seen that the price of CPUs in some models has dropped from second hand to half. But some models are new generation CPUs. It may be reduced by about 10%-20%, but it is considered a reasonable price reduction. And there is also a warranty. Which if you consider that you have a limited budget or will change the extra money to use something else It’s considered worthwhile. Whether using it to buy an SSD or adding RAM or a graphics card, the price may be cheaper. But it may take more time to find.

Conclusion

Finally, in choosing the CPU. Second hand can be risky and difficult to find the right model. What is necessary is to set a suitable budget, with some flexibility, increasing or decreasing as appropriate. And must not be in too much of a hurry. Don’t give things that are unusually cheap. And coming from an uncertain source can distract you. Checking, asking to see information and products, as well as buying on a well-organized platform. There is a guarantee. To give you peace of mind in the case of buying things online. As for if you are good at searching for second hand items. It may seem safer. Which requires a lot of effort to find the CPU model that you like. And the price may be quite high. But it can be tested You can check first. You need to consider which one is most suitable for you. You should also know the price of the CPU you want to be confident. How different is it compared to the new one? To get the most value, see the price, reliability, product condition, clear warranty. These things will help you use second-hand CPUs with peace of mind at an affordable price.

FAQ Frequently asked questions

1. Computer is hot. CPU is hot. How to fix it?

Ans. There are many ways to cool the computer. From simple That doesn’t have to cost anything. Try going into the BIOS and adjusting the fan speed to run at a higher speed. or work at maximum It will be cooler like this. But the noise may increase. Or go in and close some processes or programs. To reduce CPU workload to dusting Clean the fan And if you can take out the CPU heat sink. Try taking it out. Changing the silicone with a new one every 3-4 months helps a lot. Or if there is more good silicone The more it helps. And the last one is Replace the heat sink with a new one. This may incur some expenses. But if you’ve been using the original heatsink that came with the CPU for a long time, replacement It’s considered worthwhile.

2. Is it better to buy a second-hand computer complete set or individual pieces?

Ans. With second-hand computers, you can buy the whole set or find individual pieces to assemble yourself as per your convenience. But both of these types have some differences in that if you buy the whole set, the advantage is that you won’t have to do it yourself. Assemble it yourself from the same shop that has a warranty. No need to memorize or look for past documents. When to claim When a problem occurs, the shop takes full responsibility. Because it’s the whole set of its own hardware. It’s not like separate pieces. Sometimes you have to find the cause yourself. Because there is no guarantee on items that the store doesn’t sell. But buying the pieces separately has advantages: You can choose the one that best suits your needs, whether it be specs, looks or speed. But when there is a problem or you have to make a claim, you have to do the whole thing yourself. Both are good, depending on which one is more convenient for you.

3. Is secondhand RAM good?

Ans. RAM is the only piece of equipment that is not covered by a year-limited warranty. But almost all use the warranty until the model is discontinued or EOL (End of Life) where the manufacturer will announce the end of production for that model or use the term Lifetime warranty, which is basically RAM. It may have a longer period of use. Second hand is also good to use. Because most of them are not used heavily. It is reasonably durable. and still enough to check usage Just a warranty claim You must have documents such as receipts, boxes and RAM with matching S/N, as well as stickers and voids. You can inquire directly with the seller. to claim further

4. How to check computer equipment warranty?

Ans. Most of the time, distributors or distributors will have many channels for users to inquire, inspect, and follow up. Since filling in information on the website page Or ask from the Facebook Fanpage or Inbox including Email. The main information will be the Serial Number of the product. The examples we have shown here will be warranties from various companies as follows.

Check Synex insurance

Check JIB insurance

Check insurance advice

Banana insurance check

5. How to increase the efficiency of old, second-hand computers?

Ans. Increasing speed of old computers. What you should do is Manage the system’s CPU and RAM to have as few unnecessary processes as possible. Especially if you use a computer that doesn’t have powerful specs. It should be adjusted appropriately. For example, any programs that work in the back-end and are not relevant should be closed first by ending the task in Task Manager or deleting junk files, Temp files, and unused programs. Always update Windows and Drivers to reduce symptoms. System abnormalities. Enabling Storage Sense will help manage the data system better. Turn off some effects in Visual Effects, although the interface will reduce its beauty somewhat. But it can be used more smoothly. The rest will be upgrades. But if it’s still not as good as you want You may have to find a way to add RAM, change the SSD, or insert a new graphics card instead.