“Second hand” Mercedes AMG-One is now for sale ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

#hand #Mercedes #AMGOne #sale #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #Auto

The Mercedes-AMG One is now available on the used car market from Dubai-based dealer F1rst Motors. The car, of undisclosed origin and with zero mileage on the odometer, has a hefty price tag of AED 20 million, or around €5 million.

At the premiere, Mercedes kept one important detail about the AMG One a secret – its initial price. Although estimates range between €2m and €3m, this particular listing is raising eyebrows as it is asking almost double the estimated price. Mercedes reportedly prohibits the resale of these cars, but this case suggests a possible violation or circumvention of the restriction by the owner. The AMG One boasts a Formula 1-inspired powertrain that delivers 1,049 horsepower via a 1.6-liter V6, an electrically driven turbocharger and four electric motors. The 8.4 kilowatt-hour battery prioritizes power over range, allowing for just 7 miles on electric power alone.

While the electric range takes a back seat, the AMG One excels in acceleration, reaching 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and 200 km/h in 7.0 seconds. Its top speed of 350km/h matches that of the Ferrari LaFerrari and McLaren P1, making it one of the fastest cars in the world.

