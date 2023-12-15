Second meeting of ROK-US Nuclear Consultative Group held amid concerns over North Korea launching ICBM within the year

#meeting #ROKUS #Nuclear #Consultative #Group #held #concerns #North #Korea #launching #ICBM #year

Deputy Director Kim Tae-hyo and NSC Coordinator Bitar discuss strengthening the implementation of extended deterrence

(Washington = Yonhap News) Correspondent Cho Jun-hyung = South Korea and the United States held the second meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) in the United States on the 15th (local time) and agreed to extend deterrence (where the United States provides South Korea with a nuclear deterrent at the same level as the U.S. mainland). We discussed ways to strengthen the implementation of the ‘nuclear umbrella’ concept).

According to the Korean Embassy in the United States, the senior representatives of both sides, Kim Tae-hyo, First Deputy Director of the National Security Office, and Maher Bitar, White House National Security Council (NSC) Intelligence and Defense Policy Coordinator, met at the U.S. Department of Defense building near Washington, D.C. this morning and held the second NCG meeting.

The NCG, which was agreed upon during President Yoon Seok-yeol’s state visit to the United States last April, is a consultative body between Korea and the United States to strengthen the implementation of extended deterrence. It was officially launched at the first meeting in Seoul last July.

In a situation where North Korea’s launch of a military reconnaissance satellite last month has emerged as a new variable, which means the threat of nuclear and conventional attacks from North Korea is intensifying, the two sides are strengthening deterrence to prevent North Korea’s nuclear attack and strengthening the effectiveness of a corresponding retaliatory attack in the event of North Korea’s nuclear attack. Plans, etc. were discussed.

As the possibility of North Korea launching additional ballistic missiles within the year has been raised, joint response plans between South Korea and the United States are also likely to have been discussed.

Deputy Director Kim Tae-hyo said as he entered the United States the previous day, “I think there is a possibility that North Korea will launch an ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) in December as well.”

Regarding the goal of this NCG meeting, he said, “The key is to build extended deterrence as an integrated system,” and “We will confirm specific achievements in terms of information exchange, joint planning, and joint execution (related to the operation of the U.S. nuclear umbrella in Korea) and determine the next procedures.” He said he would seek it.

Diplomatic sources reported that both sides plan to release a joint press statement containing the results of the meeting during the day.

