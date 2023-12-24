Second person arrested for special theft of Banksy stop sign London | Book & Culture

#person #arrested #special #theft #Banksy #stop #sign #London #Book #Culture

Police in London have arrested a second suspect for stealing a work of art by artist Banksy. BBC News reports on Sunday that it concerns a man in his forties.

Banksy unveiled the artwork on Friday. He had depicted three drones on a red stop sign in south-east London. But shortly after the unveiling, two unknown men removed the sign from the post and ran off with it.

The theft happened in broad daylight in London and was filmed by bystanders who had also come to see the sign. A man in his twenties was arrested on Saturday. He has been released on bail.

Banksy is a world-famous London artist whose identity is still unknown after years. According to one gallery owner’s estimate, the stop sign could be worth half a million pounds (576,000 euros).

Local authorities have according to BBC News a new traffic sign has been installed to prevent road users from being endangered. A local artist has placed a stop sign underneath and recreated Banksy’s art. She told the British broadcaster that art is for everyone.