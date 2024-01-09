SECOND QUARTER – Students faced with several challenges

This second quarter will not end until March.

Yesterday marks the start of the second term for the 2023-2024 school year. Pupils and students will face several challenges during this period. They will face weather situations as well as other social issues that could impact their studies.

Teachers have already prepared their students to face these situations and each school has taken specific measures to resolve this problem. It is anticipated that all lessons will need to be completed by the end of this term. “In our programs, we have implemented intensive courses to ensure that all lessons are taught,” according to Liantsoa Ramanandraibe, a school principal located in Ambohimanarina. The school wants to emphasize intensive revision during the third term, particularly for students in exam classes. Several establishments take this reality into account to prepare their students, especially those who will take national exams.

Weather conditions must also be taken into account. Because cyclones and heavy rains could constitute obstacles to achieving the school calendar and the objective set by the establishments.

In addition, Madagascar could go through a very critical lean period during the months of February and March. It is possible that there are shortages, and such circumstances, the school dropout rate is very high. Establishments are doing everything possible to minimize this rate this year. “We have already planted brèdes and beans in order to cope with this lean period. As a result, we are organizing a school canteen from this month of February to help these children cope with undernourishment, each time leading to a high school dropout rate,” explains Lanto Rakotoarisoa, a primary school director. public.

Miora Raharisolo