Second stage registration date

If you are a woman, between 18 and 64 years old, and live in the State of Mexico, you can participate in the social program Women with Wellbeing, which replaced the Pink Salary and what are you looking for financially support women in poverty by giving them $2,500 in each depositin addition to social and life insurance and other health benefits.

In addition to bimonthly payments, Mujeres con Bienestar offers access to health servicesthe training program for well-being, benefits for veterinary, dental, psychological, legal and discount services.

According to the head of the Welfare Secretariat, Juan Carlos González Romero, the call for the second stage of registration in Mujeres con Bienestar will be open during January and February 2024.

To be a beneficiary you must do a pre-registration in line and wait instructions if chosen to activate your Wellbeing cardwhich is crucial to receiving payments (4 to 5 payments of $2,500 are expected to be deposited).

How to register?

You must comply with the requirements: Mexican nationality, reside in the State of Mexico, be between 18 and 64 years old, and present conditions of vulnerability and lack of access to social security.

Pre-register on the official website of the Ministry of Welfare (in this link), where you will receive a Folio number that you must keep to continue the process.

Prepare the documents necessary: birth certificate, official identification, CURP, proof of address (with a maximum of 6 months old), and the Single Wellbeing Format fill.

Complete registration, either in person or online.

Women with Wellbeing: Step by step how to download the Identification Form