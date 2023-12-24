Second suspected theft of Banksy artwork arrested

#suspected #theft #Banksy #artwork #arrested

EPAThere is now a new stop sign at the spot where the Banksy artwork was stolen last Friday

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 16:38

Police in London have arrested a second suspect for stealing a work of art by British street artist Banksy. The artwork was unveiled on Friday in the London borough of Southwark, and was stolen after an hour.

The BBC reports that it concerns a man in his forties. Yesterday, a twenty-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the theft. He has been released on bail pending further investigation.

Witnesses filmed the thief climbing onto a bicycle while another held the bicycle and tried to rip off the sign. When that didn’t work, he left and returned two minutes later with a pair of bolt cutters. That worked. One of the men then ran away with the artwork.

Broad daylight

The theft took place in broad daylight. Both men are clearly recognizable and can now be found everywhere in the British press.

Alamy LimitedThe perpetrator hits the mounting of the sign with the bolt cutters

The artwork consists of three drones, depicted on a stop sign. The work hung above the sign with the street name Commercial Way, which means trade road. This suggests that we should see the work as an indictment against the arms trade.

Banksy is a world-famous artist whose identity is unknown. His work often has a political message.

Banksy’s work is regularly stolen. A gallery owner told the BBC that the sign would fetch between 290,000 and 575,000 euros at auction. The attention the work is now receiving may drive the price up further. But it is probably difficult to find a buyer because it is a stolen work of art.