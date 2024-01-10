SECREN SA – A recovery plan worth 30 million euros

Abel Ntsay, director general of Secren.

Secren is gradually regaining its breath and intends to begin its recovery plan.

A huge recovery but the game will perhaps be worth the effort. The Naval Studies and Construction and Repair Company (Secren) based in Antsiranana would need funding of nearly 147 billion ariary to get its head above water. After having gone through areas of financial storms linked largely to cash flow, and emerging from the crisis for a time, those responsible are now busy refining the strategy for reviving this flagship of the Big Island’s naval industry.

It must be said, the company does not intend to throw in the towel, proof of this is given by Abel Ntsay, general director of Secren, who estimated that “Secren is not for sale”. But to revive the fleet, the sailors have their work cut out for them. In fact, the company’s strategic plan is broken down into three main areas. Firstly, it is about finding “strategic partners”.

At the initiative of its board of directors and with the support of the government in fact, it engaged in the search for private industrial partners interested in participating in the revival and development of the shipyard.

Emergency Fund

According to the explanations provided a few months previously, the objectives of the public company and the government regarding this project are mainly to rehabilitate and modernize the industrial tool. According to the explanations, three companies were approached to be strategic partners and went through an evaluation. Seeking funding through the blue economy and other partnerships are also among the company’s priorities. “There have already been discussions started abroad in this direction. As soon as the funds are acquired, this will be a big step forward in the relaunch of Secren,” its general director confided to the local press.

Another highlight of the company’s recovery is bilateral financing between the Big Island and France. It will consist mainly of emergency funds to gradually resume Secren’s activities after having been stunned by the crisis. This includes, among other things, respecting the standards imposed by employees.

The resumption of the company’s activities will also have to generate equity which will be able to support the relaunch of the company like a beam. Secren has in fact suffered the effects of the global crisis which brought all kinds of activities to a standstill at the shipyard for a long period. Which did not fail to paralyze nearly 80% of this company’s internal revenues. Now, foreman and workers should soon have their work cut out for them if the explanations are anything to go by.

Itamara Randriamamonjy