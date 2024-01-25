Secret NATO Weapon Allegedly Downed Russia’s Reconnaissance Plane

#Secret #NATO #Weapon #Allegedly #Downed #Russias #Reconnaissance #Plane

Recently, military Ukraine claimed its air force shot it down spy plane important Russia. Russia is reportedly worried because it thinks there may be secret NATO weapons involved.

Kyiv said Russia’s prized A-50 early warning aircraft, and Ilyushin Il-22 bomber, had been defused. British intelligence said the Russian A-50 almost certainly exploded and then crashed in the Sea of ​​Azov.

The IL-22M bomber, worth around £28 million, was able to return to Anapa airport but burned out after being shot down, with a number of casualties. But the £260 million A-50 spy plane disappeared after a patrol near Zaporizhzhia.

Russian Telegram channel Military Informant discusses the possibility of deploying an unnamed ‘wonder weapon’ provided by NATO. Pro-Kremlin political analyst Sergey Markov also speculated about the use of a new type of weapon by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the attack, although it is not yet known what type.

The A-50 spy plane, now lost, recently underwent modernization and refit. This was the main Soviet-era aircraft that used radar to detect enemy missiles and aircraft. The channel described the crash as a dark day for the Russian air force.

The loss of the reconnaissance aircraft was considered to be on the same scale as the destruction of an aircraft carrier. According to reports, quoted by detikINET from Insider, Russia only has nine A50 aircraft in operation and 30 IL-22M.

Gustav Gressel, a missile defense expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said the destruction of one of Russia’s A-50 aircraft was a significant loss.

“They have only a few of those aircraft, and their role is very important in Russian air operations on the southern front. They are important because they can see over the normal horizon like air defense radars. They provide warning to Russian fighter-bomber patrols when approached by Ukrainian fighters, ” he explained.

