Secretary of State: The contract for the largest purchase of electric trains, worth 3.2 billion lei, can be signed

Publication date: 21.12.2023 23:01

The Secretary of State from the Ministry of Transport Irinel Ionel Scrioşteanu announced, on Thursday evening, that Romania can sign the contract for the largest purchase of electric trains, the investment exceeding 3.2 billion lei, according to News.ro.

“The National Complaints Resolution Council rejected the appeal filed by Alstom and thus, in the shortest possible time, the Railway Reform Authority can sign the contract for the largest purchase of 62 regional electric frames (RE-R) for metropolitan trains, with the company winner, PESA”, from Poland, Scrioşteanu wrote on Facebook.

According to him, these electric trains are short distances.

“They will be the backbone of the metropolitan trains that will serve the areas of the big cities with high traffic density, for the rail transport of passengers”, explained the secretary of state.

According to him, the characteristics of these new trains are: travel speed up to 160km/h, access and places for people with disabilities and access and spaces for bicycles.

Scrioșteanu specifies that the total value of the project is between 3.2 and 4.1 billion lei, excluding VAT, and the financing source is provided by non-reimbursable European funds, through the Transport Program 2021-2027.

“In addition to the actual purchase of electric frames, the contract provides for the purchase of maintenance and repair services for a period of 15 years, with the possibility of extending this period up to 30 years, by concluding an additional act. Moreover, according to art. 22 of HG no. 1453 of December 8, 2022 for the approval of public service contracts for the period December 2022 – December 2032 in public rail passenger transport, the purchased frames will be made available to rail passenger transport operators, in accordance with the provisions of the Methodology for the allocation of new rolling stock purchased, and upon the expiration of the CSP 2022-2032, the trains will be operated by the next winner of the contract”, Scrioşteanu also wrote.

