SECURITY AND DEFENSE – The Armed Forces close ranks

The feeling of brotherhood was underlined during the handover between the two general officers yesterday in Ampahibe.

General Sahivelo enters the scene as Minister of the Armed Forces. He explains the change in the name of his department with the objective of pooling forces and resources, but he also recognizes that there is a need to strengthen the ranks.

A pooling of forces. This is the aim behind changing the name of the Ministry of National Defense to the Ministry of Armed Forces, explains General Lala Monja Delphin Sahivelo, new holder of the post.

The handover between General Josoa Rakotoarijaona, Minister of National Defense, and his successor, General Sahivelo, Minister of the Armed Forces, was held yesterday in the middle of the afternoon in Ampahibe. At the end of the ceremony, the new member of the government answered a few questions from the press. He was, in particular, questioned about the reasons for the change of name of his department.

According to the explanations of the Minister of the Armed Forces, this change in the name of his ministerial department is part of a logic of “inter-operationalization and inter-armization”, between the different entities that make up the Armed Forces. This is the army which is made up of the army, the air force and the naval forces, and the National Gendarmerie. This pooling of forces and resources should strengthen the efficiency of the fight against insecurity.

The restructuring of the army, which was one of the major projects of the first mandate of Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic, is also accompanied by an evolution of its mission. In addition to territorial defense, for several years the army has also been assigned to the fight against insecurity. A presence in missions to maintain or restore order in urban areas as part of the Joint Operational Staff (EMMO).

Policy

The army is also present in missions to take control of the security situation in rural areas, within the framework of the concept of Defense and Security Forces (FDS). To hear General Sahivelo’s explanations, the change in name of the Ministry of National Defense to the Ministry of the Armed Forces should be accompanied by an operational change. More fluidity and speed in the articulation of command and the carrying out of operations should result.

For example, the request by the National Gendarmerie for air support for its troops on the ground should have a more rapid response. A request which, in the current state of affairs, is first communicated to the secretariat of the National Gendarmerie, which informs the ministry of the former Ministry of National Defense, which instructs the general staff of the armies, who gives the execution order to the Air Force headquarters.

This idea of ​​inter-operationalization and joint-armization also led to the change of name of the State Secretariat responsible for the National Gendarmerie within the Ministry of National Defense. From now on, this department is the delegated ministry in charge of the National Gendarmerie. The progress of yesterday’s handover ceremony gives an idea of ​​this common front that the entities that make up the Armed Forces should form.

The arrival of the new Minister of the Armed Forces took place with military honors. During the troop review, he was accompanied by the Secretary General of the former Ministry of National Defense, the Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces who is acting as Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces (CEMA), and the interim Commander of the National Gendarmerie (COM-GN).

The presence of temporary workers yesterday is explained by the fact that before his appointment, General Sahivelo was the CEMA. And General Andry Rakotondrazaka, former commander of the black berets, has also just been appointed Minister Delegate in charge of the National Gendarmerie. The two new strong men of the Armed Forces have already collaborated before entering the government. They also have experience in terms of pooling forces.

In his responses to the press yesterday, General Sahivelo, moreover, underlined that in his “To do list”, also appears “the strengthening of the monitoring of respect for discipline and the execution of orders in compliance with legal dispositions”. Also, he was asked if this idea of ​​pooling forces is not also intended to tighten ranks and discipline within the Armed Forces after the pre-electoral political quarrel. A context in which troop cohesion and respect for the chain of command within the Armed Forces has once again been put to the test.

“This pooling of forces is mainly on the operational side, in the fight against insecurity. However, it can also be carried out on the political ground by reaffirming that the Armed Forces are indivisible and also have the mission of defending legally constituted institutions,” asserts General Sahivelo.