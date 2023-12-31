Security Council refused to condemn Ukrainian attack in Russia

#Security #Council #refused #condemn #Ukrainian #attack #Russia

Russia received a blow this Saturday in the UN Security Council, to which asked to condemn the Ukrainian attack last night in the Russian city of Belgorodand whose members generally mourned the deaths of civilians but expressed solidarity with Ukraine.

It was the second meeting of the Security Council on the conflict in 24 hours, since yesterday the body already discussed the wave of Russian bombings against the main Ukrainian citieswhich has left at least 39 dead and 160 injured, and which was condemned by most countries.

The Russian ambassador, Vasili Nebenzia, said that 18 people died in the attack on Belgorod -including three children- and 108 were injuredaccused Kiev of attacking civilian targets with “cluster” munitions thanks to its “Western sponsors,” and threatened that “crimes will inevitably be punished.”

Nebenzia called on the international community to “resolutely condemn this brutal terrorist attack” and declared “surprised by the silence of the Security Council”but he did not find the understanding he sought.

Ukraine’s allies expressed more forceful criticism of Russia, while China, apparently neutral, assured that “there are no winners in any conflict or war” and called for “peace and dialogue”; In any case, the common denominator of the session was the calls for an end to the conflict.

Among the harshest messages were those from France: “If (Russia) had not bombed Ukrainian cities and towns for months, we would not be here this afternoon”; and United Kingdom: “If Russia wants to blame someone for the deaths of Russians in this war, let it start with President Putin”.

“We are here again because the Kremlin refuses to stop its illegal invasion and (…) Putin is responsible for the senseless and unnecessary loss of life, this is his war,” said the US Representative John Kelleywhich declared its “support for Ukraine”, a phrase repeated by other members such as Japan.

RUSSIAN AMBASSADOR ACCUSED “CYNICISM”

On behalf of the UN, the deputy secretary of the Departments of political affairs and peace, Khaled Kiaricondemned “all attacks on cities, towns and villages in Ukraine and the Russian Federation”, and warned of “dangers of further escalations and spread of this war”.

Nebenzia took the floor for the second time to call the barrage of statements “cynical”, and insisted that Russia does not attack “peaceful Ukrainian civilians”, at least not “deliberately”but “only has military infrastructure as objectives.”

Ukraine, for its part, noted that the Security Council “it met yesterday, it meets again today, and should be ready to meet tomorrow and the next day“due to Russia’s continued aggression against civilian areas, which continue today.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported this Saturday “a new wave of indiscriminate attacks that is taking a heavy toll on civilians in Ukraine for the second consecutive day”, causing “destruction and death” mainly in the Kharkiv region, but also in the east and south of the country.