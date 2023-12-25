See 5 detox juice recipes for those who overindulge in alcohol

#detox #juice #recipes #overindulge #alcohol

12/25/2023 2:00, updated 12/24/2023 17:05

If you didn’t put down the glass the night before and woke up with a hangover, know that the glass could be your best friend this Monday (12/25) too. But now it needs to be full of detox ingredients.

Believing that a new intake of alcohol is capable of reducing the impact of intoxication is a myth: what reduces hangover symptoms is hydrating and replenishing the nutrients lost during drinking. For this, detoxifying juices are powerful allies.

For those who are dehydrated, with symptoms such as headache, fatigue and nausea, it is necessary to restore water and sugar levels. O Metropolises consulted nutritionists Isaac Nunes, from Brasília, and Polly Rocha, from TotalPass, in São Paulo, to recommend the 5 best post-hangover detox juice recipes. Check out:

1. Pineapple juice with mint

Nunes explains that pineapple, in addition to the high concentration of water, contains bromelain, a natural anti-inflammatory. It helps with the digestion of heavier foods and reduces abdominal swelling.

Revenue: In a blender, add two pineapple slices, 150 ml of water and mint leaves. If you prefer, strain the drink after blending.

2. Orange, carrot and ginger juiceOrange and carrot juice increases the supply of antioxidants to the body{{#values}}{{#ap}}{{/ap}}{{^ap}}{{/ap}} {{/values}}

Both orange and ginger help with detoxification. Both combat heartburn, gas and nausea. Carrots help replenish nutrients in the body.

In addition to helping to combat hangovers, this juice is rich in vitamin C, protecting the body as a whole.

Revenue: In a blender, add half a peeled carrot, 150 ml of orange juice and blend with a piece of ginger. Strain, if necessary, and add ice to taste.

3. Coconut water, melon and ginger juice

Polly Rocha explains that coconut water works as a natural saline solution, rebalancing the body in case of dehydration. Melon has a large amount of water, antioxidants and natural anti-inflammatories.

Revenue: In a blender, add 150 ml of coconut water, a slice of melon and a piece of ginger. Blend everything and help yourself.

4. Kale juice with orange Kale is an important detox ingredient

This juice has two ingredients that provide essential vitamins and minerals, such as potassium, folate, vitamin K and vitamin A.

Revenue: Add 2 to 3 peeled oranges and two kale leaves with stems to the blender. Shake everything with ice.

5. Lemon juice with ginger and mint

According to nutritionists, the refreshing and healthy combination of ginger, mint and lemon is capable of promoting healthy digestion, in addition to strengthening the immune system.

Revenue: Squeeze both lemons until all the juice is removed. Add two slices of ginger, mint and blend in a blender with ice. Add honey to taste and serve immediately.

