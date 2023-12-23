See: André and Monique went abroad

#André #Monique

Last November, André Hazes gave another major solo performance in Ahoy in years. This made a big impression on the 29-year-old folk singer.

Concert in Ahoy

“I did a good job!” Hazes laughs from Ahoy in the live connection with Shownieuws on SBS6. ‘I’ve been looking forward to this for three or four years. This is the room I do it all for,” he said. He describes the performance itself as ‘not normal’. ‘I always have a big mouth, but when I stood here on stage, it really made an impression. I had prepared all kinds of jokes, but I was just left speechless!’

Marriage proposal

There were rumors in advance that Hazes would propose to his girlfriend Monique Westenberg tonight. Although Westenberg and their son André junior sat in the front row, there was no marriage proposal, Hazes said. ‘No, no, not yet. I would love to and I know she would too, but this was my first big thing. Next year I’ll go back into that lion’s cage and if I’m still this strong, it’ll be the very first thing I do.’

Performances

The performance in Ahoy is the singer’s only major performance for the time being. Next year there will be no more than the concert series Holland Sings Hazes only some ‘loose performances’ planned. ‘I think it would be nice to take a step back now. Get away from the media and enjoy some shows in the shelter. And I hope to be in Ahoy again next year.’