SEE Barcelona vs América live for free VIX, TUDN, Barca TV, Channel 5 by friendly: schedules, which channel they play on and where to watch the game live online | Lineups | Forecast | VIDEO MX ES | SPORTS-TOTAL

Barcelona and América will face each other this Thursday, December 21, 2023 in a friendly match at the Cotton Bowl Stadium. The match will be broadcast on VIX, Channel 5, Televisa, TUDN and Barca TV signals. Find out what time they play, possible lineups and more about this important commitment. Likewise, in El Comercio you will find the minute by minute with all the incidents in real time.

WHEN DO THEY PLAY BARCELONA VS. AMERICA

The friendly match between Barcelona and América will be played this Thursday, December 21, 2023 at the Cotton Bowl stadium.

WHAT TIME DOES BARCELONA PLAY VS. AMERICA

The match between Barcelona and América is scheduled to be played starting at 9:00 p.m. (Peruvian time). We leave you the schedules of other countries so you don’t miss this important match.

Mexico: 8:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 9:00 p.m.

Colombia: 9:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 10:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 10:00 p.m.

Chile: 11:00 p.m.

Argentina: 11:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 11:00 p.m.

Brazil: 23:00 hours

WHAT CHANNELS BARCELONA TRANSMITS VS. AMERICA

The friendly match between Barcelona and América will be broadcast on the Barca TV signal throughout Spain, while for Mexico and the USA, the signal enabled to broadcast the match is TUDN, Channel 5 and Televisa. Also, you can follow the minute by minute on the DT El Comercio website.

WHERE TO SEE BARCELONA VS. AMERICA, LIVE

In order to watch the online broadcast of the match between Barcelona and América you will have to create an account on BarcaTV and TUDN App.

