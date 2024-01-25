See footage from the glamorous 60th anniversary of billionaire Jeff Bezos

#footage #glamorous #60th #anniversary #billionaire #Jeff #Bezos

Photo: Getty Images

The fiancee of billionaire Jeff Bezos – Lauren Sanchez, has organized an extraordinary party for his 60th birthday, which took place a little earlier this month. The celebration in honor of the anniversary of the founder of Amazon and Blue Origin was attended by top celebrities from Kim Kardashian, through Paris Hilton, to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

The private celebration was held at the couple’s Beverly Hills mansion and had a “sky space age” theme, a nod to Bezos’ aerospace company, The Sun newspaper reported.

Sanchez, 54, showed off her sexy figure in a custom gown with red Swarovski crystals by designer Laura Basqui, presumably to the delight of Bezos’ eyes. The dress required more than 800 hours of hand sewing, according to a press release from the brand via the New York Post. The former journalist paired her dress with a $4,995 rocket bag from Judith Leiber, which matched the space theme of the party.

You can read and see the entire article and photos from the party at Tialoto.bg

Source: Tialoto.bg

Working on the post: