SEE GOALS Melgar lost 3-2 with Cusco FC in League 1 2024 SUMMARY Juan Tévez double date 1 Apertura – VIDEO

The Argentines Juan Manuel Tévez and Lucas Colitto scored the goals for the victory of Cusco FC ante Melgar On the opening day of the Liga1.

Fall of a candidate for the title on the opening day of the Liga1 I bet you 2024. Melgar lost 2-3 to Cusco FC this Friday at the UNSA Monumental stadium, in Arequipa, for the first date of the Apertura Tournament.

The cast in charge of Pablo de Muner He was surprised by the visit that found how to generate complications in the rival field from the counterattack transitions, in addition to the value of the Argentine striker’s goals. Juan Manuel Tevezauthor of a double.

The match developed dynamically, back and forth, and DT’s Cusco FC Miguel Rondelli He opened the account after taking advantage of an error when leaving the premises. Colman filtered a pass towards the Argentine Lucas Colittowho opened the account at 7′.

Melgar responded by connecting three of his most important elements of the season. Pablo Lavandeira received the ball in the area and maneuvered to give a pass to Alexis Aria. ‘Chaka’ focused towards the left sector, where the historic Bernardo Cuesta equalized (19′).

The pressure of Cusco FC was effective again. Iván Colman reached the Arequipa area and after a fake, gave the ball to the center for the appearance of Juan Manuel Tevez (41′).

Pablo Lavandeira equalized from a penalty in the 66th minute, but Tévez sealed his double after a great run in which he anticipated Carlos Cáceda and defined with the open goal. (71).

Melgar will visit César Vallejo on the next day, while Cusco FC will receive UTC on date 2 of Apertura 2024.

Lucas Colitto scored 1-0 for Cusco FC against Melgar | Source: Liga 1 MAX Bernardo Cuesta equalized for ‘Domino’ against Cusco FC | Source: Liga 1 MAX Juan Manuel Tévez and the 2-1 of the visit in Arequipa | Source: Liga 1 MAX From a penalty kick, Pablo Lavandeira established a 2-2 draw against Cusco FC | Source: Liga 1 MAX Juan Manuel Tévez and the great goal to seal the victory of Cusco FC on matchday 1 of Liga1 | Source: League 1 MAX

Melgar vs. Cusco FC: this is how they formed in the Liga1 match

FBC Melgar: Charles Cascade; Alexander Ramos, Matthias Lazo, Leonel Galeano, Lucas Diarte; Alexis Arias, Walter Tandazo, Paul Laundryman; Thomas Martinez, Kenji Cabrera, Bernard Slope (c).

Cusco FC: Carlos Solís; José Zevallos, Rubén Ramírez, Alan Pérez, Alonso Tamariz; Oswaldo Valenzuela, Miguel Aucca (c); Ivan Colman Lucas Colitto, Nicolás Silva; Juan Manuel Tevez.

Melgar vs. Cusco FC LIVE: minute-by-minute transmission

FBC Melgar vs. Cusco FC: via Liga1 MAX watch the Apertura 2024 match | Source: RPP

THE PREVIOUS

High duel at the beginning of the Liga1. Melgarone of the main candidates in the competition, goes into action on the first day of the contest receiving a renewed team in Arequipa Cusco FC.

The ‘Domino’ closed the season fighting for the Clausura and managed to qualify for phase 1 of the Copa Libertadores, which is why it was the first club to begin its work for Liga1. With the Argentine Pablo de Muner As the new coach, ‘Domino’ carried out a preparation tour in the River Plate region, alternating wins and defeats, but with an important journey to reach the point at the beginning of the Opening 2024.

In Melgar it will continue to be Bernardo Cuesta the offensive reference, although the ‘9’ arrived in Arequipa as reinforcements Brian Blandofrom Lanús, or the side Lucas Diarteon loan from Belgrano.

Argentine Pablo de Muner is Melgar’s coach for the 2024 seasonSource: Melgar

Melgar vs. Cusco FC: match schedules in the world

Peru: 7:00 pm

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

México: 6:00 p.m.

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 9:00 p.m

Brazil: 9:00 pm

Chile: 9:00 p.m.

United States (Miami): 7:00 p.m.

United States (Los Angeles): 4:00 p.m.

Spain: 01:00 am (Saturday, January 27)

Cusco FC has been renewed for this campaign. The Argentine coach arrives from Ecuadorian football Miguel Rondelli, who brought with him winger Lucas Colitto. After the departure of many experienced elements, among his main signings is the striker Luis Ramosscorer and figure from the last Liga2 with Los Chankas CYC.

Also joining the gold team were midfielder Oswaldo Valenzuela and Peruvian-Chilean winger Pablo Cárdenas, from Cobresal.

Where and how to watch Melgar vs. LIVE? Cusco FC via TV?

The match LIVE will be transmitted by Liga1 MAX, channel found on DirecTV (D Sports), Best Cable, Claro and other pay TV and streaming operators. Abroad you can see through fanatic. You will find all the incidents on the RPP.pe website.