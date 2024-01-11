See how companies race to land the first private moon landing

#companies #race #land #private #moon #landing

This week, the next stage of the space race for the first private company to land on the moon began. After two unsuccessful applicants from previous years from Israel and Japan, this time two companies from the USA are competing in it, or rather they competed. But one already managed to fall out.

At Florida’s Cape Canaveral on Monday morning at precisely 8:18 a.m., the engines ignited and the new Vulcan rocket headed for orbit, carrying a lander or landing module from the American company Astrobotic in the payload bay. But he lost a “critical amount of fuel” shortly after the start.

You can also listen to and view information and footage in the introductory video report. Including statements by company heads, animations of flight, landing and conquest of the Moon by other probes and people.

The Peregrine module separated from the upper, i.e. the second Centaur rocket stage, exactly 50 minutes after launch at an altitude of 490 kilometers. And if this fuel leak hadn’t happened in the next six hours or so, he would have tried to land on the far side of the moon on his four legs on February 23.

What could humanity gain and what did it lose?

The second American lander, which is about to launch in February, would already be competing with this in translation Sokol, but even before its introduction, it is necessary to state what exactly the Astrobotic company, as well as NASA and other foreign space agencies, schools and institutions, will lose the first one. 20 scientific shipments, a trolley, robots and other objects from seven countries with a total weight of about 90 kilograms are stored on board.

“This is a life-size model ship, so it’s about six feet (1.9 meters) tall. And after it is fully loaded with fuel, it will weigh around 1400 kilograms. It’s a very customer focused design. We have open cargo decks at the top and bottom,” Astrobotic mission manager Sharad Bhaskaran describes the lander in the opening video of this article. The record dates back to 2019.

“That was one of our motivations – to make it as customer-friendly as possible and to carry as much cargo as possible. For some cases, we could also attach the payload to other parts of the lander. But the open decks are the primary location for all our shipments,” he adds.

The search for water, the safety of astronauts and several firsts

Five of the shipments aboard Peregrine were from NASA. Four spectrometers and one laser device were to locate water molecules, measure radiation and overall evaluate the so-called exosphere, or thin layer of gases near the lunar surface and how it is affected by solar radiation. All this in the area of ​​the Gruithuisen domes, i.e. the moon volcanoes by the Sea of ​​Rain.

The instruments could use the data to minimize risks for future Artemis missions, or the planned return of humans to the moon. NASA paid $108 million to store them in the lander, and it could be in operation with them for up to eight days.

“One of the key things that would amaze us would be to capture the occurrence of a solar storm radiation phenomenon on the moon. And get data from her without the crew there. This would be ideal to get the data without putting the crew at risk. And then we would use that data to prepare crew protection during operation on the Moon,” Nic Stoffle from the Johnson Space Center, who was at the head of their development, describes the significance of NASA’s instruments in the SZ Tech report.

Loss of milestones for students and Mexico

Astrobotic’s lander also carried the first student lunar rover, Iris, which was developed by the American private university Carnegie Mellon. The rover, about the size of a shoebox and weighing about two kilograms, was equipped with cameras that were supposed to provide both navigation and scientific observation of the lunar terrain and rocks.

But Peregrine also had five small robots on board developed by a team of 250 students from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). Each measured only ten centimeters in diameter and weighed 60 grams, but on their wheels with on-board sensors and computers they were supposed to study the atmosphere there, and above all it was the first Mexican mission to the moon.

But the lander’s cargo also included, for example, equipment from the German space agency, British universities and companies, or a Japanese capsule with messages from almost 186,000 children from all over the world. And, for example, a coin on which one bitcoin was supposed to be recorded. But none of it will reach the moon.

What exactly went wrong

As is now known for certain, seven hours after the launch of the Vulcan rocket, a critical fuel leak occurred on Peregrine. By then the lander had disconnected and was relying on its own propulsion systems. And it was you who failed. Subsequently, he also had a problem with the orientation of the solar panel, which he uses to recharge the battery.

In the end, Astrobotic’s goal was just to get Peregrine as close to the Moon as possible to get at least some data. Then it becomes just another piece of space junk floating through space. And since it also carries the DNA and ashes of several dozen people, including the author of Star Trek or the novel 2001: A Space Odyssey and three former US presidents who were put on board by the Celestis and Elysium Space companies, it will literally be a coffin floating through endless space.

An American company also has another iron in the cosmic fire

Nova-C from Intuitive Machines will compete for the title of the first American lander to try to land on the moon in more than 50 years, and also the first lunar module owned by a private company. “It’s really just up to our imagination and the needs of our customers to find a place to attach cargo anywhere on this structure,” company vice president Tim Crain describes the limited space in the module in the opening video of this article. This record is also from 2019.

According to the latest information, Nova-C should take off aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 in mid-February at the earliest. However, because he chose a shorter route than Astrobotic, he should land on the moon within a single week of the ignition of the rocket engines, namely in the Malapert A crater near the South Pole.

What a second private lander from the US can bring

The lander is four meters tall, has six legs and, in addition to its own rocket fuel, also uses solar panels for propulsion. However, it is able to transport ten kilograms more cargo to the Earth’s natural satellite than Peregrine, i.e. approximately 100 kilograms. It also carries five scientific equipment for NASA, while only four for private institutions – from a camera system to messages to works of art. It will probably be larger shipments.

“We will enter lunar orbit. We will check all systems. We will use the lunar surface to improve our navigation solutions. And then we initiate a braking maneuver to basically get rid of the energy gained in orbit and approach the landing site. But before we get to this place, we will scan to find safe zones, rocks and boulders. Even cloud scanning,” adds Tim Crain from Intuitive Machines, as the landing of their lander on the lunar surface will proceed.

“And then we’ll take off and hover 30 meters above the landing site, then make a vertical descent. And that gives us a lot of room to make sure everything is fine and stable for the final landing sequence,” he adds.

How companies can benefit NASA

With the help of scientific instruments from NASA, after landing, Nova-C will also function mostly as a reconnaissance probe for the Artemis missions and the landing of humans on the moon. A laser meter, LiDAR and other navigation sensors, radio sensors or cameras will study, for example, the effect of space weather on the surface, but also the effects of the landing itself and dust columns from the jets. And the mission also pays attention to the best way to land.

“The technology for building spaceships is so advanced and commercially available that we have a wide variety of tools to choose from. But it’s the integration of systems that will operate on the lunar surface in a fully automated sense, that’s the real challenge here. And to be able to do it in a way that is commercially available, and at the same time for NASA to be one of many other customers, that’s what the challenge is about for us,” says company vice president Tim Crain in the opening video of this article.

Intuitive Machines, like Astrobotic, already received funding from NASA in 2019 for the development and flight of Nova-C. $77.5 million, to be exact, as part of an agreement to carry the US space agency’s scientific instruments and other shipments to the moon. So-called Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) will be offered in this way by a total of 14 companies – including, for example, SpaceX and Blue Origin.

“We hope this model will mean frequent, fast and affordable access to the Moon. These deliveries will mean more exploration of the Moon than ever before and will help us prepare for the landing of the first woman and person of color on the surface of the Moon in NASA’s Artemis program,” added Megan Cruz from the NASA Communications Department in the SZ Tech report.

Who else failed to land on the lunar surface

Last April, the Japanese company ispace also sought the first conquest of the moon by a private company in history. But just before landing on its far side in the Atlas Crater near the Sea of ​​Cold, she lost contact with her Hakuto-R lander. And later it became clear that he hit the surface because he was descending too fast. Already in 2019, the Israeli company SpaceIL also tried to land, but its Beresheet’s gyroscope failed during the braking maneuver, and so it also crashed.

But as for Monday’s launch with Astrobotic’s Peregrine module, even if it fails to land and maybe Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C wins, the date of January 8, 2024 will still be written down in the history of space exploration as another milestone. And that’s because of the Vulcan rocket from United Launch Alliance, a joint American company from the arms manufacturer Lockheed Martin and the aircraft manufacturer Boeing.

“We are really excited. This will truly usher in a new era in spaceflight. A brand new launch vessel that is designed to support a wide range of customers and a wide variety of performance from medium to very heavy duty. All this with a single row of rockets,” says Mark Peller of the Vulcan rocket development department in the video.

New rocket

This two-stage carrier with a height of 61.5 meters is the successor and replacement for the most powerful versions of the Atlas and Delta series of rockets, which, for example, carried spy satellites into space for the US military, but also played an important role for NASA.

For a test orbit of the Earth, they launched the Orion ship for manned flights to the Moon, they also sent the Parker satellite to the Sun, the OSIRIS-REx probe for the largest collection of samples from an asteroid in history, or the Curiosity and Perseverance rovers were sent to Mars. But both of these missiles used Russian RD-180 engines, so the United States did not want to continue using them.

Even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however, United Launch Alliance began developing the Vulcan, whose main two BE-4 engines come from the factories of another well-known American space company, Blue Origin. In the future, they are also expected to be saved after launch and take-off, so that the next new American rocket carrier can be partially reusable, like the Falcon machines from SpaceX.

The new rocket will carry 27 tons to low orbit (LEO) and 12 tons to translunar orbit (TLI), which is similar to its predecessors and competitors.

Why the conquest of space is important for humanity and what it has already brought, you can already read in one of the previous articles of the SZ Tech editorial office about the last song of the Mars rover Curiosity and how expensive it is to conquer Mars.