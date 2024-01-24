See how much is a ton of rice? Today, find out the price of white rice and barley rice today, Wednesday, January 24, 2024, in the markets

#ton #rice #Today #find #price #white #rice #barley #rice #today #Wednesday #January #markets

Searches have increased, especially in the recent period, about the price of rice because it is a basic meal in all Egyptian homes, and it is known to be indispensable. Its price has also increased in the recent period, so all citizens are searching for its price now, and they are also searching for alternatives to it due to the rise. its price; Therefore, we will provide you with everything you are searching for to make it easier for you and to know everything related to rice so that you are aware of it.

After many citizens searched for the price of rice in the markets, its price was announced, as one ton reached 30,000, and the price of barley reached 20,000 per ton, and thus there was a sharp rise in the prices of these products, and this rise led to citizens not buying rice and barley. They want its price to fall again so they can buy it.

Rajab Shehata, head of the Rice Division at the Chamber of Grain Industry, announced the fair prices of rice in the markets. He explained that the price of a kilo of rice should not exceed 33 pounds, but some merchants sell it for more than 40 pounds in order to obtain that increase for themselves and to make a profit despite In previous years, the Ministry of Supply set a 5% profit on the price of a kilo of rice, but the merchants were not satisfied with that.

It was explained by Al-Waleili that there is a strong demand for rice in the markets due to its high price, and no one can buy it, and when he saw that there was a large demand, he demanded that its price be reduced so that everyone can buy it and so that merchants and farmers do not store it. He also made it clear that its price will decline in In the coming period, it will be available in large quantities in the markets to meet the needs of all citizens.

It is also worth noting that our own sources have indicated that prices will rise in the coming period, specifically with the advent of the holy month of Ramadan.

