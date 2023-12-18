See how Porsches were made in the 80s (VIDEO) ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

These days, car manufacturers often show footage of their factory assembly lines, but back in the day things weren’t quite that way. However, a video from 1986 reveals what was going on in the Porsche factory at the time, thanks to a visit from an American in Germany.

This video posted to YouTube in 2022 is by user tasturbo86 who bought a new 911 Turbo and chose the European delivery option. This means they had to fly to Germany to see their car for the first time and get a free tour of Porsche’s facilities.

The video is nearly 20 minutes long, showing the labor-intensive production process, from building six-cylinder and V8 engines to body assembly, testing and more. It’s a fascinating look at how Porsche assembles its cars, using mostly people rather than machines.

This process continued with the 993 generation of the 911 in the late nineties. While the hand-built car was a good commercial product for dealers, the high costs associated with this production method contributed to the company’s poor financial times at the time. The move to the 996 generation of the 911 and cars like the Boxster and Cayenne used more engines, reducing costs.

