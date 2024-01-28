SEE League 1 standings live: matches and results from date 1 of the Apertura Tournament with Universitario, Alianza Lima, Sporting Cristal, Melgar | VIDEO | SPORTS-TOTAL

#League #standings #live #matches #results #date #Apertura #Tournament #Universitario #Alianza #Lima #Sporting #Cristal #Melgar #VIDEO #SPORTSTOTAL

League 1 2024 began this Friday, January 26. In this contest, Universitario de Deportes will try to retain the title it currently holds; Alianza Lima, for its part, will seek to return to being at the top of Peruvian football. Finally, Sporting Cristal appears as one of the main candidates to win the championship. Below, find out how the positions and table movement are going live.

Fixture of date 01, Apertura Tournament

Friday January 26

END | UTC 1-0 Garcilaso | Germán Contreras Jara Municipal Stadium

FINAL | Melgar 2-3 Cusco | UNSA Monumental Stadium

Saturday January 27

FINAL | Sporting Cristal 6-2 ADT | Estadio Alberto Gallardo

END | Sport Huancayo 1-0 Sport Boys | IPD Huancayo Stadium

END | Cienciano 1-0 Comerciantes Unidos | Inca Garcilaso de la Vega Stadium

Sunday January 28

14:30 | Atlético Grau vs. Athletic Alliance | Campeones del 36 Stadium

5pm | Mannucci vs. University | Mansiche Stadium

20:00 | Lima Alliance vs. César Vallejo University | National Stadium

Monday January 29

15:00 | Los Chankas vs. Los Chankas Union Commerce | Los Chankas Stadium

LEAGUE TABLE 1

