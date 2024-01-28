SEE League 1 standings live: matches and results from date 1 of the Apertura Tournament with Universitario, Alianza Lima, Sporting Cristal, Melgar | VIDEO | SPORTS-TOTAL

#League #standings #live #matches #results #date #Apertura #Tournament #Universitario #Alianza #Lima #Sporting #Cristal #Melgar #VIDEO #SPORTSTOTAL
League 1 2024 began this Friday, January 26. In this contest, Universitario de Deportes will try to retain the title it currently holds; Alianza Lima, for its part, will seek to return to being at the top of Peruvian football. Finally, Sporting Cristal appears as one of the main candidates to win the championship. Below, find out how the positions and table movement are going live.
Fixture of date 01, Apertura Tournament
Friday January 26
END | UTC 1-0 Garcilaso | Germán Contreras Jara Municipal Stadium
FINAL | Melgar 2-3 Cusco | UNSA Monumental Stadium
Saturday January 27
FINAL | Sporting Cristal 6-2 ADT | Estadio Alberto Gallardo
END | Sport Huancayo 1-0 Sport Boys | IPD Huancayo Stadium
END | Cienciano 1-0 Comerciantes Unidos | Inca Garcilaso de la Vega Stadium
Sunday January 28
14:30 | Atlético Grau vs. Athletic Alliance | Campeones del 36 Stadium
5pm | Mannucci vs. University | Mansiche Stadium
20:00 | Lima Alliance vs. César Vallejo University | National Stadium
Monday January 29
15:00 | Los Chankas vs. Los Chankas Union Commerce | Los Chankas Stadium
LEAGUE TABLE 1
