SEE Live 2024 Pre-Olympic standings table: see pre-Olympic table of the Under 23 teams, how Peru is doing updated, matches and results today, positions of the South American Under 23 Pre-Olympic | SPORTS-TOTAL

U-23 standings: see the movements in group A and group B with the results of the matches on the third date of the group stage of the 2024 South American Pre-Olympic Tournament that takes place in Venezuela. Peru maintains chances of qualifying for the next phase.

MATCHES AND RESULTS DATE 3

GROUP A

Bolivia 0-2 Ecuador

Brazil 2-0 Colombia

GROUP B

15:00 | Peru 0-1 Paraguay

18:00 | Uruguay vs. Chile

TABLE OF POSITIONS U-23 PRE-OLYMPIC 2024

GROUP A TABLE:

ECUADOR – 7 PTS.

BRAZIL – 6 PTS.

VENEZUELA – 2 PTS.

BOLIVIA – 1 PT.

COLOMBIA – 0 PTS.

GROUP B TABLE

PARAGUAY – 7 PTS.

ARGENTINA – 4 PTS.

CHILE – 3 PTS.

PERU – 3 PTS.

URUGUAY – 0 PTS.

This Friday, Brazil obtained its second victory in the South American Olympic Qualifiers for Paris-2024 by defeating Colombia 2-0 thanks to the strength of its striker duo, Endrick and John Kennedy, and Ecuador won with the same score over Bolivia.

After the day at the Brígido Iriarte stadium, in Caracas, Ecuador leads Group A with seven points in three games, followed by Brazil, with six in two; and Venezuela, with two in two.

Bolivia, with one in three, and Colombia, which has not been able to add, were left with no chance of qualifying. “We have taken a big step,” El Tri coach Miguel Bravo celebrated at a press conference.

The two best teams will advance to the final phase, a quadrangular that will deliver the two places that this tournament distributes for the next Olympic Games

Endrick, a 17-year-old promise from Palmeiras who will play for Real Madrid next season, scored the first Brazilian goal in the 25th minute after a rebound that goalkeeper Sebastián Guerra gave when blocking a violent shot by Kennedy.

His striker partner, Copa Libertadores champion with Fluminense, scored the second from a pass from Gabriel Pec in the 83rd minute.

As had happened in their debut, a 1-0 victory against Bolivia, the weight of the Endrick-John Kennedy duo decided in favor of the team coached by Ramon Menezes despite the fact that collectively their game is still in debt. Colombia, led by the destabilizing right winger Óscar Cortés, cornered him in numerous passages of the match.

