See the least invasive treatments that combat localized fat

To eliminate these excesses, you really need to combat the accumulation of adipose tissue. For that, It is also necessary to have a balanced diet and practice physical activities throughout the year.

But they explain that there are several treatments created to be allies in the fight against localized fat.

For them to actually work, they need to cause cell apoptosis, that is, the death of fat cells, which can be done using heat, cold or chemical action.

Giseli Petrone, dermatologist and specialist in cosmetics, head of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology.

“There are other treatments that reduce the size of cells, which become flatter due to the loss of intracellular fluids”, he explains.

It is up to the specialist to evaluate each case and determine what is best suited for their patient. In some cases, more than one technique will be associated. Check out each of them and their main indications:

Cryolipolysis

It is a controlled cooling technology that attacks only the fat cells at the application site, inducing their elimination naturally, without damaging the surrounding tissues.