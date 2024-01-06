See the prices of the new Dacia Duster ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

The price of the new Dacia Duster in France will be 19,690 euros, which reflects Renault Group’s value brand strategy, aiming to find a balance between affordability and price adjustments. This new iteration of the Duster, unveiled this fall, marks the model’s first complete redesign since its initial launch in 2012. Built on Renault-Nissan’s CMF-B platform, the facelifted Duster introduces a full hybrid variant.

The car is scheduled to be shown publicly at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show on February 26, with deliveries expected to begin in the second quarter. The front-wheel-drive base model Essential starts at almost €2,000 less than the next price level, the Expression, which starts at €21,600. The most affordable version with four-wheel drive has a starting price of 23,400 euros, and the base hybrid model is priced at 26,600 euros. The maximum price of the Duster range is 28,100 euros for hybrid models with Extreme and Journey equipment levels.

Compared to the current Duster, which starts at €17,990 in France, the new pricing structure reflects the evolution of the model and the inclusion of advanced features. Despite this increase, it remains competitively positioned in the small SUV market.

