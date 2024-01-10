See the world’s first crystal multimedia screen

#worlds #crystal #multimedia #screen

Continental’s development should appeal to wealthy customers

The Continental company in collaboration with Swarovski has created a one-of-a-kind display of a car multimedia system. It’s called Crystal Center Display, and its development started with a simple idea – to make a premium semi-transparent display that makes the content on the screen float in the air.

It’s not actually a fully transparent screen, although it looks just like one. The world of technology has not yet reached the point where transparent panels can become mainstream, so Continental has respected the existing limitations and decided to make a translucent display.

The project also involved Swarovski, which created the design of the product, resulting in a central Crystal display with a crystal body that provides partial transparency. Continental specialists then step in to take care of the technology. They used a MicroLED panel suspended from a crystal body to allow the content to “float”.

For this purpose, MicroLED panels are more efficient than any other technology. They provide more vivid colors, improved brightness and contrast. In general, these displays are perceived as more realistic than existing alternatives. That is why premium device manufacturers are choosing this very technology for their future models.

The big question is who will implement Continental’s idea into a production model. This solution won’t come cheap, meaning automakers like Rolls-Royce and Bentley might be interested in it. The only problem in this case could be the screen size. The automotive industry is now focused on large displays, and the 10-inch Crystal Center Display is clearly not one

