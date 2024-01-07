SEE today’s games, January 6-2024, Saturday football live: TV and streaming programming, who is playing, schedules, channels, where to watch and results | Bets of the day | Forecasts | SPORTS-TOTAL

#todays #games #January #Saturday #football #live #streaming #programming #playing #schedules #channels #watch #results #Bets #day #Forecasts #SPORTSTOTAL

Today’s matches, Saturday, January 6, December 2024: Where to watch live football? The activity in the beautiful sport does not stop and that is why at El Comercio we show you the complete schedule of matches for this day, with schedules and transmission channels. In addition, you can follow the different results of the football day in real time.

Italy – Serie A

◉ FT | Inter 2-1 Hellas Verona

FT | Frosinone 2-3 Monza

FT | Lecce 1-1 Cagliari

◉ FT | Sassuolo 1-0 Fiorentina

Portugal – Primeira Liga

FT | Farense 1-0 Gil Vicente

FT | Estrela 1-1 Vizela

FT | Arouca 0-3 Benfica

FT | Sporting Braga 1-1 Vitória Guimarães

Spain – Copa del Rey

FT | Lugo 1-3 Atlético Madrid

FT | Espanyol 1-0 Getafe

FT | Elche 0-2 Girona

FT | Huesca 0-0 Rayo Vallecano

FT | Deportivo Alavés 1-0 Real Betis

◉ FT | Arandina 1-3 Real Madrid via DIRECTV

England – FA Cup

FT | AFC Wimbledon 1-3 Ipswich Town

FT | Millwall 2-3 Leicester City

FT | Coventry City 6-2 Oxford United

FT | Maidstone United 1-0 Stevenage

FT | Sunderland 0-3 Newcastle United

FT | Stoke City 2-4 Brighton & Hove Albion

FT | Watford 2-1 Chesterfield

FT | Blackburn Rovers 5-2 Cambridge United

FT | Gillingham 0-4 Sheffield United

FT | Queens Park Rangers 2-3 AFC Bournemouth

FT | Plymouth Argyle 3-1 Sutton United

FT | Hull City 1-1 Birmingham City

FT | Norwich City 1-1 Bristol Rovers

FT | Southampton 4-0 Walsall

FT | Newport County 1-1 Eastleigh

FT | Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 Cardiff City

FT | Middlesbrough 0-1 Aston Villa

FT | Swansea City 2-0 Morecambe

◉ FT | Chelsea 4-0 Preston North End

BETS OF THE DAY

According to the criteria of

Know more