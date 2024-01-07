SEE today’s games, January 6-2024, Saturday football live: TV and streaming programming, who is playing, schedules, channels, where to watch and results | Bets of the day | Forecasts | SPORTS-TOTAL

Today’s matches, Saturday, January 6, December 2024: Where to watch live football? The activity in the beautiful sport does not stop and that is why at El Comercio we show you the complete schedule of matches for this day, with schedules and transmission channels. In addition, you can follow the different results of the football day in real time.

Italy – Serie A

◉ FT | Inter 2-1 Hellas Verona

  • FT | Frosinone 2-3 Monza
  • FT | Lecce 1-1 Cagliari

◉ FT | Sassuolo 1-0 Fiorentina

Portugal – Primeira Liga

  • FT | Farense 1-0 Gil Vicente
  • FT | Estrela 1-1 Vizela
  • FT | Arouca 0-3 Benfica
  • FT | Sporting Braga 1-1 Vitória Guimarães

Spain – Copa del Rey

  • FT | Lugo 1-3 Atlético Madrid
  • FT | Espanyol 1-0 Getafe
  • FT | Elche 0-2 Girona
  • FT | Huesca 0-0 Rayo Vallecano
  • FT | Deportivo Alavés 1-0 Real Betis

◉ FT | Arandina 1-3 Real Madrid via DIRECTV

England – FA Cup

  • FT | AFC Wimbledon 1-3 Ipswich Town
  • FT | Millwall 2-3 Leicester City
  • FT | Coventry City 6-2 Oxford United
  • FT | Maidstone United 1-0 Stevenage
  • FT | Sunderland 0-3 Newcastle United
  • FT | Stoke City 2-4 Brighton & Hove Albion
  • FT | Watford 2-1 Chesterfield
  • FT | Blackburn Rovers 5-2 Cambridge United
  • FT | Gillingham 0-4 Sheffield United
  • FT | Queens Park Rangers 2-3 AFC Bournemouth
  • FT | Plymouth Argyle 3-1 Sutton United
  • FT | Hull City 1-1 Birmingham City
  • FT | Norwich City 1-1 Bristol Rovers
  • FT | Southampton 4-0 Walsall
  • FT | Newport County 1-1 Eastleigh
  • FT | Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 Cardiff City
  • FT | Middlesbrough 0-1 Aston Villa
  • FT | Swansea City 2-0 Morecambe
◉ FT | Chelsea 4-0 Preston North End

