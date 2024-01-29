See what the government’s amendment to the Criminal Code will do (Via Iuris analysis and tables)

#governments #amendment #Criminal #Code #Iuris #analysis #tables

The article was originally published on Via Iuris website.

In abbreviated legislative proceedings, the government submitted an amendment to several laws, which, in addition to abolishing the Special Prosecutor’s Office, also contains substantial changes in the Criminal Code and the Criminal Code, which will have an impact on thousands of proceedings that have already started and will significantly affect criminal policy in the future as well.

The amendment to the Criminal Code is quite extensive and affects dozens of property and economic crimes, while simultaneously changing four fundamental parameters for the assessment of crimes:

The limits of damage are changing, which affect what is considered a crime and what is punished more mildly, that is, as a misdemeanor. At the same time, the severity of the offense is assessed through the limit of damages, which has an impact on whether the offense is judged more mildly or more severely, and thus whether the court will impose a lower penalty on the offender in case of proven guilt, or whether it will be a so-called qualified criminal offense with a higher by the penalty rate, where the court must impose a higher penalty.

At the same time, in most property crimes, the total amount of punishment that can be imposed on the offender is reduced, both in the basic criminal rate and in the case of qualified crimes.

Limitation periods for some crimes are shortened.

It raises the threshold for the sentence at which a judge can impose a suspended prison sentence. The proposed change also obliges the judge to prefer a punishment other than imprisonment, if possible.

This combination will cause a significant change in how property and economic crime will be assessed, what maximum prison sentences the court will be able to impose, and it will also shorten the statute of limitations for when the crime will need to be detected and prosecuted.

In addition to the effect that courts will impose lower sentences on offenders, this change will have a significant impact on the rights of victims. If the law enforcement authorities do not detect the perpetrator in time, they will often have to stop the prosecution because the statute of limitations for the prosecution will run.

The reclassification of a crime from a felony to a misdemeanor also affects the fact that the law enforcement authorities will not be able to use some operative-search or information technology means (wiretapping, camera recordings, etc.) to investigate crimes. It will have a great impact on the ability to detect and effectively prosecute, for example, crimes of corruption up to 700,000 euros in damages.

This requalification also has an impact on the scope of the investigation, as generally only abbreviated investigations are conducted on misdemeanors. On the contrary, crimes are investigated according to § 200 of the Criminal Code.

For the vast majority of property and economic crimes, the courts will not be able to impose a prison sentence of more than 10 years, even if such a crime would cause damage of a large scale, provided that the offender did not commit another criminal activity. It also affects the length of the statute of limitations, which in that case will be a maximum of 10 years, even though it was more until now.

At the same time, this amendment also contains other significant changes that change the setting of the state’s criminal policy:

From a comparison of proposals for changes in criminal rates for property crimes that protect primarily (but not only) private property (the fourth chapter of the second part of the Criminal Code) and economic crimes that protect the public resources of the state and the European Union (the fifth chapter of the second part of the Criminal Code) it follows that public and EU resources are “protected” less. The offender faces lower penalties overall if he enriches himself at the expense of the state and the EU.

The conditions for interrupting the statute of limitations are being adjusted. Until now, the condition was either the filing of charges, or if the offender committed an intentional crime during the statute of limitations. The amendment suggests that the reason for interrupting the limitation period is either the filing of an accusation (unless the accusation was subsequently dropped), or if the perpetrator was legally convicted of an intentional crime within the statute of limitations committed during the statute of limitations, for which this law provides for an equal or more severe penalty. Therefore, if the investigation and court proceedings take longer, the statute of limitations will not be interrupted even if the perpetrator of the crime commits the crime repeatedly.

Under the new system, it will be possible to conditionally postpone the execution of a prison sentence for a prison sentence of up to three years (so far two years), and if the court establishes probation supervision, for a prison sentence of up to four years (so far it was three years).

The institute of effective remorse (that is, the possibility to pay and thus avoid punishment) for the criminal offenses of reducing tax and insurance premiums according to § 276, failure to pay tax and insurance premiums according to § 277, or failure to pay taxes and insurance premiums according to § 278 will be possible even if the perpetrator committed the crime as a member of an organized group, which was not possible until now.

It will be possible to impose a monetary penalty even for crimes (not only misdemeanors, if the court did not impose a prison sentence due to the nature of the offense committed and the possibility of correction of the offender), up to three million euros (up to now, the maximum amount of the monetary penalty was 331,930 euros).

The court’s obligation to impose a prison sentence is abolished if the penalty set in the Criminal Code exceeds five years.

Changes in the amount of damage also have an impact on the jurisdiction of the Specialized Criminal Court, which until now heard serious property crimes, if the amount of damage exceeded 6.65 million euros. According to the new legislation, this limit will be up to 17.5 million euros.

The court will also be able to consider the length of the criminal proceedings as a mitigating circumstance in favor of the offender, which was not possible until now.

The possibility of the court to impose a sentence of house arrest is significantly expanded so that the imposition of this sentence will take precedence over the imposition of an unconditional prison sentence. Courts will have to give priority consideration to the possibility of imposing a sentence of house arrest before any custodial sentence is imposed. It will be possible to impose it upon conviction for a criminal offense for which the upper limit of the penalty is up to 10 years. Until now, the court could impose a sentence of house arrest on the perpetrator of the crime for a maximum of four years. According to the proposed amendment, it will be possible to impose a sentence of house arrest for up to five years, but at least in the amount of half of the lower limit of the penalty of imprisonment. For example, when convicted of committing the crime of fraud and causing greater damage according to § 221 par. 2 of the Criminal Code, it will be possible to impose a prison sentence ranging from six months to three years (currently the penalty is one to five years). In such a case, the minimum sentence of three months of house arrest, i.e. half of the lower limit of the criminal rate, could be imposed.

It is not true that the current amendment to the Criminal Code is similar, or just a modified version of the amendment to the Criminal Code, which was presented by the previous government in 2023. Although it also increased the limits of damage, as well as reduced some criminal rates, including for property crimes, the increase damage limits and rate cuts were not nearly as significant as in the current proposal.

For clarity, we have made several changes to the tables. In the tables, we compare the currently valid and effective version of the Criminal Code with the proposal of the current government (Smer, Hlas, SNS) and with the proposal of the previous government (OĽaNO, SaS, Sme rodina, Za lídů).

An important note at the end – the application of the Criminal Code in practice in a specific case is more complex and cannot be entered in a table. In a specific case, after the guilt of a specific perpetrator has been proven and when deciding on the punishment, aggravating and mitigating circumstances, the past of the perpetrator and his possible previous deeds, the circumstances of the commission of the act, the relationship of the perpetrator to the act, whether he is willing to compensate for the damage, etc. are also taken into account.

The court decides on the amount of punishment individually. The fact that one offender receives a lower sentence for the same act and another offender receives a higher sentence is not unusual. In addition, imprisonment must be distinguished from detention, which has its own specific reasons and can be imposed on the accused by a court decision even before the court decides on guilt and punishment.

Corruption

The perception of the crime of corruption will fundamentally change by increasing the limit of large-scale damage from 133,000 euros to 700,000 euros. Until now, accepting a bribe in the amount of, for example, 150,000 euros was a crime with a stricter sentence of 7 to 12 years (in the case of new major damage over 700,000 euros, this will also be reduced by 3 to 10 years), now it will be a misdemeanor punishable by up to four years. However, if the offender receives a bribe of 10 eggs or 500,000 euros, he will still receive a maximum sentence of up to four years.

Of course, the actual punishment imposed by the court for a bribe of 10 eggs will probably be very low, perhaps replaced by only a monetary penalty. However, it is a significant change that accepting a bribe of up to 700,000 euros will be assessed according to the same provision and with the same maximum amount of imprisonment as the aforementioned 10 eggs.

If the offender offers a bribe of, for example, 100,000 euros, the maximum penalty in the basic rate is imprisonment for up to one year (previously three years). Bribery in a matter of public interest with an offered bribe of up to 700,000 euros will be punishable by imprisonment for a maximum of years. Previously, it was six months to three years if a bribe of less than 133 thousand euros was offered. If it was more than 133 thousand euros, the penalty is 5 to 12 years, now more than 700 thousand. euros for two to eight years.

Plus the statute of limitations will be five years, or three years for all bribes up to 700,000 euros, with the exception of acts committed in a more serious manner or committed by a public official.

Selected property crimes

In the following tables, some selected property crimes threatening private property, public resources, and the resources of the European Union are processed. Similarly, according to the amount of damage caused by the crime, it is easy to compare in lines, according to which provision of the Criminal Code it would be assessed, what extent of imprisonment can be imposed by the court for such a crime and how long the statute of limitations would be.

An example of how to read a table:

Variants of a specific provision of the Criminal Code with rates, definition (misdemeanor/crime) and statute of limitations are listed in the line.

Example: Amount of damage 100 thousand. euros when damaging the financial interests of the EU

Current status: Rate 3 to 8 years, felony, statute of limitations 10 years

Amendment by Boris Susko: Rate of 6 months to 3 years, misdemeanor, statute of limitations three years

Viliam Karas’s unapproved amendment: 3 to 11-year sentence, felony, 20-year statute of limitations

