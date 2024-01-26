See what was written about Delmi in the media last week!

#written #Delmi #media #week

In connection with the launch of “Return and (re)integration for children in families” Delmi has been mentioned a number of times in the media!

Before the launch of the knowledge overview last Monday, Dagens sammähle published a debate article written by fil.dr. Pinar Aslan Akay (Delmi) and the project manager for “Children in the Family” Ylfva Wistrand (Resource Center, Strömsund municipality). In the article, Pinar and Ylfva explain how children in families are often overlooked in the return process and that this must change. Read more about how Pinar and Ylfva reason here: www.dagenssamhalle.se

During the very launch of the knowledge overview, SVT Jämtland was present, they write about the Resurscentrum’s (Strömsund municipality) project “Children in the family”, and how they have highlighted the children’s vulnerability in the asylum and return process. As a result of this project, the Resource Center searched for more knowledge and research to provide the help they believe the children are entitled to, thus they contacted us at Delmi. SVT interviewed, among others, Elisabeth Lindholm, director of the Resource Center in Strömsund, about this collaborative project. Read more about this here: www.svt.se

SVT Jämtland also writes about how Strömsund municipality’s work has now reached the government. Sweden’s Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard was interviewed about the child perspective in the asylum and return process. Read and see more about this here: www.svt.se