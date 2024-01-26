See what was written about Delmi in the media last week!

#written #Delmi #media #week

In connection with the launch of “Return and (re)integration for children in families” Delmi has been mentioned a number of times in the media!

Before the launch of the knowledge overview last Monday, Dagens sammähle published a debate article written by fil.dr. Pinar Aslan Akay (Delmi) and the project manager for “Children in the Family” Ylfva Wistrand (Resource Center, Strömsund municipality). In the article, Pinar and Ylfva explain how children in families are often overlooked in the return process and that this must change. Read more about how Pinar and Ylfva reason here: www.dagenssamhalle.se

During the very launch of the knowledge overview, SVT Jämtland was present, they write about the Resurscentrum’s (Strömsund municipality) project “Children in the family”, and how they have highlighted the children’s vulnerability in the asylum and return process. As a result of this project, the Resource Center searched for more knowledge and research to provide the help they believe the children are entitled to, thus they contacted us at Delmi. SVT interviewed, among others, Elisabeth Lindholm, director of the Resource Center in Strömsund, about this collaborative project. Read more about this here: www.svt.se

SVT Jämtland also writes about how Strömsund municipality’s work has now reached the government. Sweden’s Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard was interviewed about the child perspective in the asylum and return process. Read and see more about this here: www.svt.se

Also Read:  You can't sit next to Monica Lovinescu without letting go of Bălăceanu Stolnici. Was Tudor Chirilă wrong?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Bretly D. in addition to murder in Rotterdam, also suspected of strangling a man in Zutphen | Domestic
Bretly D. in addition to murder in Rotterdam, also suspected of strangling a man in Zutphen | Domestic
Posted on
Viral Autopsy Results of Paul Walker, ‘Fast and Furious’ Actor Who Died in an Accident
Viral Autopsy Results of Paul Walker, ‘Fast and Furious’ Actor Who Died in an Accident
Posted on
He shone in the youth team, he left Lionel Messi without the 10 and after retirement he decided to try ANOTHER ROLE in football
He shone in the youth team, he left Lionel Messi without the 10 and after retirement he decided to try ANOTHER ROLE in football
Posted on
Do you want to drive your wife crazy in bed? Use cloves with this action an hour before bed and see how your strength will become like a horse, even if you are over seventy years old.
Do you want to drive your wife crazy in bed? Use cloves with this action an hour before bed and see how your strength will become like a horse, even if you are over seventy years old.
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News