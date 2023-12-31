Seemingly innocent photo earns darts sensation Littler (16) a lot of criticism, after which he apologizes | Darts

#Seemingly #innocent #photo #earns #darts #sensation #Littler #lot #criticism #apologizes #Darts

He continues to thunder through the World Darts Championship, but it is not all peace and quiet. Luke Littler (16) has apologized on X – formerly Twitter – for a seemingly innocent photo in which he shows a copy of ‘The Sun’, a British tabloid newspaper that is not exactly popular in his native region.

These days in the United Kingdom they are captivated by the impressive performance of teenager Luke Littler at the World Darts Championship. ‘The Nuke’ now also beat Raymond van Barneveld and is the youngest player ever in the quarter-finals of the World Cup. But in the run-up to that clash against his great idol, Littler found himself in an unpleasant situation.

After his win against Campbell in the sixteenth finals, Littler posed for a photo with a copy of ‘The Sun’ in his right hand and a ‘kebab’ with three darts in his right hand. He always ate the latter after a victory in ‘Ally Pally’ and that was not the problem. Littler received a lot of criticism on social media because he posed with the newspaper.

Hillsborough-drama

The Englishman was born in Runcorn, near Liverpool. And in that region ‘The Sun’ is – to say the least – not the most popular newspaper. That has to do with the tabloid’s reporting on the Hillsborough drama. The football disaster, the worst in British history, killed 96 people at Sheffield Wednesday’s stadium in 1989.

In April 2016, a jury ruled that the deaths were a result of errors caused by police failures. The supporters were not to blame. The police and a number of newspapers, including ‘The Sun’, tried to distort the truth immediately after the disaster. And that is a sensitive issue in Liverpool to this day. For example, journalists from ‘The Sun’ are not welcome during home matches of Liverpool and Everton, sales of the newspaper in the region are boycotted and many prefer not to even mention its name.

And Littler experienced how great the hatred towards ‘The Sun’ still is. On X – the former Twitter – many people from his native region were dissatisfied with the photo of the teenager posing with the newspaper. Littler has since also apologized for it.

“A photo of me appeared in the media today in which I am showing a newspaper,” says X. “All this media attention is new to me and I did not understand at the time what exactly they were asking me to do.” . But I would like to make it clear that I in no way identify with that newspaper or with the title above the article in question. I would therefore like to apologize if I have offended anyone. I am now focusing on my next competition and would also like to thank everyone for the great support I have already received.”

