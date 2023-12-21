Sega announces more information about its five upcoming remakes –

#Sega #announces #information #upcoming #remakes

Sega pulled off one of the biggest surprises at the Game Awards two weeks ago when they announced not one, but five remakes of classics that fans have been asking for time and time again. Crazy Taxi, Golden Ax, Jetset Radio, Shinobi and Streets of Rage.

During a recent management meeting, Sega shared some brief information about each of these upcoming games. Among other things, we learn that Crazy Taxi offers both nature and city to explore, that we will start a rebellion movement on Jet Set Radio and that the new Streets of Rage will be called Streets of Rage Revolution. Check it all out below

• Crazy Taxi: Innovative and fresh driving action! – Happy feeling of freedom x fusion of nature and city, peeled out the new stage of Crazy City!

• Jet Set Radio: “Counterculture.” Tokyo Street Open World – Experience the “Rebellion” movement feeling free in a suffocating society. Find friends, grow your fans and create a movement!

• Shinobi: Kill the enemies in the silence of the moment – Run through the world of Shinobi, full of monsters and ninja actions. Grab Oberozuki, the legendary sword, and slay the evil again. Your clan and the world are counting on you.

• Golden Ax: Warriors rise to defeat the demons! – Defeat your enemies with a variety of attacks using swords and magic! The legendary story of the battle ax “Golden Ax” begins!

• Streets of Rage Revolution: Beliebte Side-Scrolling-Beat-’em-up-Action-Serie! – Take control of one of the ex-officers and make the city a place where people no longer have to walk the “Streets of Rage.”

Also Read:  The Nubia Z60 Ultra entices with its hidden camera, durability and impressive 4K video

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Night slalom in Courchevel | ÖSV has so far only played second fiddle in the concert of the big three
Night slalom in Courchevel | ÖSV has so far only played second fiddle in the concert of the big three
Posted on
The danger of permanent nail polish and prosthetic nails! Acrylate allergy is irreversible
The danger of permanent nail polish and prosthetic nails! Acrylate allergy is irreversible
Posted on
The European mission sees immersion as a plan to “assimilate” Spanish speakers in Catalonia
The European mission sees immersion as a plan to “assimilate” Spanish speakers in Catalonia
Posted on
The former president of the Bank of Latvia was convicted of bribery
The former president of the Bank of Latvia was convicted of bribery
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News