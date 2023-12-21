Sega announces more information about its five upcoming remakes

#Sega #announces #information #upcoming #remakes

Sega pulled off one of the biggest surprises at the Game Awards two weeks ago when they announced not one, but five remakes of classics that fans have been asking for time and time again. Crazy Taxi, Golden Ax, Jetset Radio, Shinobi and Streets of Rage.

During a recent management meeting, Sega shared some brief information about each of these upcoming games. Among other things, we learn that Crazy Taxi offers both nature and city to explore, that we will start a rebellion movement on Jet Set Radio and that the new Streets of Rage will be called Streets of Rage Revolution. Check it all out below

• Crazy Taxi: Innovative and fresh driving action! – Happy feeling of freedom x fusion of nature and city, peeled out the new stage of Crazy City!

• Jet Set Radio: “Counterculture.” Tokyo Street Open World – Experience the “Rebellion” movement feeling free in a suffocating society. Find friends, grow your fans and create a movement!

• Shinobi: Kill the enemies in the silence of the moment – Run through the world of Shinobi, full of monsters and ninja actions. Grab Oberozuki, the legendary sword, and slay the evil again. Your clan and the world are counting on you.

• Golden Ax: Warriors rise to defeat the demons! – Defeat your enemies with a variety of attacks using swords and magic! The legendary story of the battle ax “Golden Ax” begins!

• Streets of Rage Revolution: Beliebte Side-Scrolling-Beat-’em-up-Action-Serie! – Take control of one of the ex-officers and make the city a place where people no longer have to walk the “Streets of Rage.”