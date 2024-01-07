Selected the most distinguished weapons of the past year

#Selected #distinguished #weapons #year

The most anticipated weapon is the F-16

The F-16 multi-role fighter became the most anticipated in 2023. Ukrainian weapon. The “F-16 coalition” that was finally formed in July, as well as the bureaucratic procedures for obtaining all the necessary permits, took a long time – but it still remained the number one topic in Ukraine throughout the year.

Although this is undoubtedly a very important weapon for the Ukrainian forces, it should be remembered that the F-16 is definitely not a “silver bullet” and it will not be able to defeat the Russian skies alone just yet. Especially since all their effects will be revealed gradually, when from 2024 in the first quarter, more and more fighter jets will arrive in Ukraine.

These aircraft are expected to strengthen air defenses, increase the number of precision strikes against ground targets and push Russian aviation off the front line.

The most unexpected weapon – Gepard

When in 2022 Germany announced that it would transfer Gepard anti-aircraft artillery systems to Ukraine, the Ukrainians had to turn their heads a lot on how to properly use them on the front. As Defense Express asks, the German army didn’t think much of it either, which, by the way, simply decommissioned these combat systems.

Designed to engage aircraft and helicopters up to 3.5 km away, the Gepard faced difficulties as modern surface-to-air missiles can easily cover distances of 5 km and beyond. In addition, the Gepard gives away its location – because it has a radar so that it can independently target a target.

In addition, there were situational problems due to a critical shortage of ammunition – as Germany sent only 6,000 rounds with the first batches of Gepard – which amounted to only about 11 seconds of continuous fire.

However, in 2023 became the year of the Gepard. The company “Rheinmetall” resumed the production of 35 mm cartridges, and the weapon itself proved to be extremely effective and economical in shooting down the “Shahed-136/131” drones allowed by the Russian forces into Ukrainian cities.

Since the Gepard does not depend on an external source of guidance – because it has its own radar, it can see regardless of weather conditions and time of day, and the accuracy of fire is very high, since only a few short bursts are enough to bring down the drone – it became the Shahed’s best opponent.

According to Defense Express, it’s even a little funny to think back to the old expectation that the Gepard would be primarily used against helicopters – although there probably were such cases as well. According to the portal, Gepard proved that Germany and several other countries were in too much of a hurry to complete this air defense system, which made it the most unexpected and good weapon.

The most effective weapon is the FPV drone

FPV first person view) drone claims to be the most effective in 2023. gun title, and not without reason. Even the highly anticipated rocket ATACMS could not overshadow the effectiveness of FPV drones.

This unique type of weaponry combines unique features. Such a drone can carry a full-fledged warhead or a simple anti-tank grenade “RPG-7” attached with adhesive tape, scout targets, change the original target and hit it in the “Non-Line-of-Sight” mode, previously only characteristic of the most advanced guided anti-tank missiles.

And all this can be done by simple small groups of infantry, without the participation of artillery, aviation or other forces (which would require a complex chain of communications between high-ranking commanders). Not to mention it’s cheap at around $500 for an average drone.

While NATO still considers FPV to be more of a toy than a real weapon, there is even an entire drone war going on, pitting drones against each other.

The rarest weapon is Taurus

The Taurus cruise missile produced by Germany’s MBDA Deutschland is objectively the rarest 2023. a weapon Germany was persuaded and pressured to increase the supply of these missiles and made it a condition that the US had to send its ATACMS first. The condition was met, but nothing happened. Ukraine still does not have a Taurus, but the reason for this is not so much political as the German government is trying to show.

The real reason is that the Bundeswehr itself lacks these weapons. in 2023 in May, German media reported that only 150 of the 600 missiles were operational. Those 150 cruise missiles make up the Bundeswehr’s entire arsenal of long-range weapons.

There were also difficulties in renewing the production of the Taurus, as the manufacturer sought to integrate “new technical developments” without any funding from the German government.

Most Expensive Weapon – B-21 Raider

Northrop Grumman’s next-generation strategic bomber B-21 Raider in 2023 earns the title of the most expensive weapon.

First flight in 2023 November 10 performed “B-21 Raider” is called the first bomber of the sixth generation, which from about 2015. was developed in complete (and indeed quite effective) secrecy.

While the actual cost per aircraft is unknown, the program’s entire life cycle, which includes the production of 100 bombers that will replace the B-1B and B-2, is estimated at $203 billion. dollars (at 2019 prices). This amount includes 25.1 billion dollars for development, 64 billion dollars for production and 114 billion dollars for 30 years of operation.

Therefore, we can assume that the potential cost of one aircraft ranges from 640 to 890 million. dollars – so the leadership of the B-21 Raider in terms of costs is indisputable, writes Defense Express.