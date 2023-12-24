Selection: the Top 10 most valuable at the end of 2023 and the curious position of Messi

#Selection #Top #valuable #curious #position #Messi

12/24/2023 1:15 p.m. Updated on 12/24/2023 1:21 p.m.

A barbaric 2023 is ending for the Argentine National Team. Lionel Scaloni’s team managed to consolidate itself as the leader of the South American Qualifiers and, as if that were not enough, they beat Brazil at the Maracaná. However, the different performances and movements of the Scaloneta footballers made them experience news in their market values. What is the Top? What position is Lionel Messi in?

Lautaro Martínez, the most valuable footballer of the Scaloneta

Lautaro Martínezwith his impressive performance at Inter Milan, continues as the most valuable player of the Argentine National Team, with an increase of 10 million euros, reaching the 110,000,000 valuation and occupying 8th place worldwide, according to Transfermarkt. His standout year includes 37 goals in 2023, ranking him as one of Europe’s top scorers and Serie A Capocannoniere.

Second place in the Albiceleste is occupied by Julián Álvarez who, with his dream year at Manchester City, reached 90,000,000 euros in valuation. The podium is completed by Enzo Fernándezwho moved to Chelsea for an amount close to 120 million euros and, today, is worth 80,000,000. Christian Romero (Totteham) and Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) share 4th and 5th place, with a valuation of 65,000,000 euros each.

Further back, with 50 million euros, are Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid) and Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), the latter currently injured and without playing since September 20. The 8th and 9th place is shared, between Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen) and Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina). ¿Y Messi?

Until the beginning of December, Leo was not even in the Top 10. However, the devaluation of Rodrigo De Paul (Atlético de Madrid), from 40,000,000 to 30,000,000, once again put Inter Miami’s number 10 among the best. This way, Messi is 10th among the most valuable Argentines in the world, with 35,000,000 euros. The striking thing is that the Rosario star has maintained this value since his arrival in Major League Soccer.

Julián, Enzo and Lautaro, the Top3 most valuable Argentines in the world. (FTP Clarín – Of The Order)

The Top 10 most valuable of the Argentine National Team

1 – Lautaro Martínez (Inter): 110,000,000 euros.

2 – Julián Álvarez (Manchester City): 90,000,000 euros.

3 – Enzo Fernández (Chelsea): 80,000,000 euros.

4 – Cristian Romero (Tottenham): 65,000,000 euros.

5 – Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool): 65.000.000 de euros.

6 – Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United): 50,000,000 euros.

7 – Nahuel Molina (Atlético de Madrid): 45,000,000 euros.

8 – Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen): 40,000,000 euros.

9 – Nicolás González (Fiorentina): 40,000,000 euros.

10 – Lionel Messi (Inter Miami): 35,000,000 euros.

Even though he is in Miami, Messi remains in the Top 10. (REUTER)