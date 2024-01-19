Selena Gomez makes a sequel to the magician series with which she made her breakthrough | Movies & Series

#Selena #Gomez #sequel #magician #series #breakthrough #Movies #Series

Serial Wizards of Waverly Place will be continued. That makes film website Deadline announced on Thursday. Singer and actress Selena Gomez, who had her breakthrough with the series in 2007, is involved in the new series as a producer.

31-year-old Gomez will revive the series together with David Henrie, who played her brother in the series.

Gomez appears as a guest actress in the Disney Channel pilot. In it she plays the role of Alex Russo, the character she also played in the original. Henrie can be seen throughout the series as Justin Russo.

Wizards of Waverly Place was shown from 2007 and has four seasons. The series revolves around Alex’s family. They seem like normal people, but are actually magicians. Gomez’s character often gets into trouble because she uses her magic but has no control over it.

Of Only Murders in the Building-actress has shared several times in the past that she found it difficult being a child star. For example, she said that by signing the contract with Disney, she gave away part of her life. “I was very young and I didn’t know what I was doing.”