Selex Group is hiring 1200 people to be placed at various locations in Italy: requirements

#Selex #Group #hiring #people #locations #Italy #requirements

Selex, the group is looking for staff to include in the workforce: 1200 hires expected in Italy. How to forward your CV.

The Selex Group operates within the DMO, i.e. modern organized distribution and for 2024 1200 hirings are expected throughout the Italian national territory. Below are the required profiles, the necessary requirements and how to forward your CV.

Selex is looking for staff: all the information (cityrumors.it)

As previously mentioned, throughout 2024 the Selex group will take care of strengthening the sales network with the opening of new stores throughout Italy. For this reason, it will be necessary to look for new staff to join the workforce. What to know about the figures required and how to apply?

Selex, how to apply for a job in the company

New and important job opportunities with finalization of 1200 jobs by 2024. The figures to be employed are cashiers and managers, counter workers, workers in the butcher’s, fruit and vegetables, canned goods and delicatessen departments. The ambitious hiring plan was born within the Selex Group Development Plan for 2024 and includes an investment of 540 million euros. The resources will be specifically articulated to expand the network of the well-known company and the opening of 65 stores is expected. Furthermore, a very important aspect consists precisely in the fact that with funds it will also be possible renovate 94 of the stores already present on Italian territory.

Selex hiring, how to apply (cityrumors.it)

Selex was founded in 1964 with its headquarters in Trezzano sul Naviglio in Milan. Today it is a true leading company, i.e. the second group in Italian Modern Organized Distribution boasts the presence of 18 member companies. There are 3000 points of sale active throughout Italy in the form of supermarkets, discount stores, superstores and also shops dedicated to animals. Over 31,000 collaborators employed throughout the territory.

Furthermore, within the Selex group there are also other national companies such as Famila, Cash&Carry, Animali che Passion, Gros, Pewex, Elite. To date, the multi-brand company is confirmed to be in strong expansion. This is demonstrated by the turnover data for 2023 which reached around 20 billion euros, recording a clear increase (of over 9%) compared to 2022.

As previously mentioned, in terms of hiring these will cover all sectors within the supermarket and the additions will take place gradually throughout 2024. All those who are interested in submitting their application will be able to submit their CV directly on the web portal in the section dedicated to Careers – Work with uswhere the announcements and pages dedicated to the new 2024 recruitment will be gradually inserted.