Self-care in nutrition | Your health channel

Not only is what you eat important, but also how you do it, since all of this promotes physical and mental well-being. For this reason, healthy and conscious eating is included in the basic self-care guidelines.

Nowadays, eating quickly, unhealthy and automatically are very common practices, due to lack of time or the presence of electronic devices on the table. To achieve a slower and healthier diet, we offer you 4 basic guidelines for self-care in eating.

1. Eat slowly

A very common mistake is to eat very quickly, without breaks, something that can cause digestive discomfort. Along these lines, Cristina Dalla-Rosa Nogales, specialist in Endocrinology and Nutrition at the Quirónsalud Bizkaia Hospital, points out the benefits of eating slowly:

  • Provides a greater feeling of satiety
  • Avoid heaviness
  • Prevents possible burning
  • Avoid gases
  • Promotes control of blood glucose levels

To eat more slowly, the specialist advises us “leave the cutlery on the table while we chew to avoid filling our mouths without having finished working on the above.

2. Avoid distractions during meals

This means any electronic devices should stay off the table. It is important to pay attention to what we are eating. To achieve this, the nutritionist recommends avoid distractions such as television or mobile phone: “These elements lead us to eat more than necessary and faster.”

For his part, Dr. Gabriel Inclán Iribar, head of the Internal Medicine service at the same hospital, reminds us of the importance of being aware of everything we do in our routine, since, sometimes, we eat more than necessary. automatically and we do not spend enough time moving or practicing sports to spend those calories.

3. Include healthy foods

In addition to following a conscious diet, we must also include healthy foods that help take care of our health. Along these lines, specialists tell us that The Mediterranean diet offers a rich and healthy nutritional patternincluding:

  • Fruits
  • Vegetables
  • Vegetables
  • White meats
  • Fish and seafood
  • Nuts
  • Whole grains
  • Eggs
  • Dairy

4. Avoid ultra-processed foods in the diet

The nutritionist recommends that we eliminate ultra-processed products, “because all of them, to a greater or lesser extent, damage the body’s cells and predispose them to diseases that could be avoided, such as irritable bowel syndrome and chronic gastritis.”

Among these less healthy foods are:

  • sugary soft drinks
  • Industrial pastries or cereals
  • Cookies
  • Pre-cooked food

As the specialist concludes: “All of them contain a large amount of additives, sugar and refined flours, salt, trans fats…, in short, elements that are unhealthy.”

