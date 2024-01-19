Self-service checkouts are on the decline in the West

#Selfservice #checkouts #decline #West

They’ve been everywhere for the past year or two. Signs and announcements on the public address system direct us to them. They convince us that this is the faster and more convenient way. They replace them with living people. But they turn out to be a failure.

This is the fate of self-service checkouts that have appeared in large chains around the world and in our country. Their implementation creates a lot of problems for both merchants and their customers, and this is already recognized by both analysts and the industry, writes Gizmodo.

The problems

The first biggest challenge to cashierless checkouts is theft. According to a study by the company Lending Tree, customers are several times more likely to leave with an unmarked item from the self-service area.

One in 7 respondents admits to doing it on purpose, but as many as 20% admit that because of the sometimes cumbersome process, they have “stolen” an item without wanting to.

Self-service checkouts: Why are they everywhere?

Despite unhappy customers, theft and the high cost of installing and maintaining them

For the latter, a big factor is that the systems of the various stores have very little in common – only among those presented in our country are:

Cashiers with an additional scale on which you must leave the marked products;

Cash registers without the above functionality for tracking the marked;

RFID-enabled cash registers where you don’t have to tag anything with barcodes;

Cash registers that are practically identical to those with a live cashier – and you even see the SAP interface.

There are probably others. Getting used to these systems takes time and frequent intervention by a store employee. This is the second problem identified in the studies – labor costs actually increase because cashiers have to help customers mark and pay for their purchases.

All this comes against the background of the high cost of these cash registers – as hardware, as software developments and integrations.

The result

After retailers around the world invested billions in self-service checkouts, there is already a sobering up. Last year, Target limited purchases to a maximum of 10 items through this type of zone in some of its stores. Walmart and a number of others have removed them directly.

“We’ve become too reliant on self-service checkouts in our stores. We need to use them as an additional option, not the main one,” commented Dollar General CEO Todd Vassos. His company will increase the number of employees in its sites – and especially in the cashier area.

However, the option of not going through a cashier probably won’t disappear – and the user experience is logical to improve. It is no coincidence that, despite the problems, more than half of (better) shoppers still prefer this option. It’s just that for chains it doesn’t deliver the amazing economy it promised.