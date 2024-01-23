self-titled “the poor peasant of the European Union”, he collected 100 thousand lei from the revolutionary’s allowance/ He allegedly defended the train station in Focșani from terrorists

#selftitled #poor #peasant #European #Union #collected #thousand #lei #revolutionarys #allowance #allegedly #defended #train #station #Focșani #terrorists

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu posted, on Tuesday, on Facebook, images from a meeting with Constantin Crăciun, a peasant from Câpineanca (Vrancea) dressed in traditional clothing, whom he said “can only inspire me, motivate me with the furrowed hand of hardships of the Romanian peasant”. About Constantin Crăciun, the local press wrote last year that he called himself the “poor peasant of the European Union”, but that he owns 31 hectares of arable land, ten cows, 14 pigs, 200 birds, two mills and a brandy boiler, and a tractor with European funds. In addition to the pension, he also has a revolutionary allowance. He claims to have defended the Focşani train station from “terrorists” in December 1989. Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu renounced the title of revolutionary after the Recorder published his revolutionary file and raised a series of question marks.

What Marcel Ciolacu wrote on Facebook about after the meeting with Constantin Crăciun

“I grew up supported by a strong hand like this man’s hand!

And today I had the honor to hold the hand of Constantin Crăciun, from Cîmpineanca, Vrancea.

It can only inspire me, motivate me, the hand furrowed by hardships of the Romanian peasant. It is a hand hardened by time, which I will never let go! It is the hand on which a whole country rests!

That is why the daily problems of the Romanian peasants deserve to always be listened to and find a solution. They need to be helped and we, in turn, extend our hand to dialogue.

These people need to be helped. Because as Constantin Crăciun also told me, no one eats with two spoons!”

What Ziarul de Vrancea wrote about Constantin Crăciun in January 2023

We reproduce the full article below:

“Farmer Constantin Crăciun from Campineanca, known for calling himself the “poor peasant of the European Union”, but also for collecting the amount of 100,000 lei from the recalculation of the revolutionary’s allowance, which he carried to a bank branch with his cart pulled by the sheep, he came to Focşani to protest against the politicians

He “harnessed” his sheep to the cart and set off through the streets, to the tunes of the song “Song for their mother”, by Victor Socaciu, which was playing from a tape recorder that the old man kept in a lady’s purse. If we didn’t know the “poor peasant” we would have taken him seriously. Simple passers-by, however, marveled at the yoked sheep.

“Dear parliamentarians, Mioriţa from Vrancea voted for everyone, but stop stealing, stop lying. Stop sleeping in the Parliament”, reads the placard carried around Focşani. The self-titled “poor peasant” stopped by the main parties to wish them “well”, but he took care to direct his carol. It didn’t start until the television came on, especially since there was no one around the party headquarters. “I came to the city to let the elected officials know that we know they steal. Since the Revolution, everyone has stolen. That’s why I ended up in this poverty. They put agriculture on hold, we import 80% of agricultural products. Aren’t they ashamed to say that we live well?” said the protester.

Where does the peasant’s wealth come from?

Despite the nickname, “The Poor Peasant” is not poor at all, this whole staging actually being part of a “peasant marketing” strategy designed to draw the media’s attention to him. Crăciun is 71 years old and is the president of the “Poor Peasant” Association. He has about 31 ha of arable land, ten cows, 14 pigs, 200 birds, two mills and a brandy boiler. Now he also pulled a tractor with European funds. In order to be able to maintain the farm, he has several gardeners in the yard. In addition to the pension, he also has a revolutionary allowance. He claims that he defended the railway station in Focşani from “terrorists” in December 1989. Crăciun became known to the public only in 2007, when Romania joined the EU, after he declared himself “the poor peasant of the EU”. His dream is to become the adviser to the Minister of Agriculture and from this position to appear more often on television. And that’s why he’s always in the press. (A. IVAN, S. VRÚNCEANU)

Protest with the sheep of the “poor peasant” through Focsani

The farmer Constantin Crăciun, known for calling himself “the poor peasant of the European Union”, but also because he collected the sum of 100,0000 lei from the recalculation of the revolutionary allowance, went out again with his sheep “Frumuşica” to protest in Focşani, but took care to notify the press first.

The farmer “harnessed” his sheep to the cart and set off through the streets. The idea made him famous in the country, after the televisions “relished” it at the farmers’ protests that took place last year in Bucharest. He didn’t take his protester costume full of skittles, but the sheep made a show on the streets again. People passed shocked by the yoked animal, which was pulling a cart in which was placed a Christmas tree and two placards on which the “poor peasant” wrote his slogans against the ruling “oppressors” who destroyed agriculture. Constantin Crăciun stopped in front of the headquarters of the political parties in Focşani. The first stop was in front of the PSD headquarters, then it passed in front of the PDL headquarters and ended for an interview in front of the PNL headquarters in Focşani. What did the old man say and what was the reaction of the people on the street from tomorrow’s print edition of Ziarului de Vrancea. At the same time you will also see video images of the “poor farmer” and his sheep. (A. IVAN)

