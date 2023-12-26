Selling sunset star Jason Oppenheim accused of fraud | Stars

#Selling #sunset #star #Jason #Oppenheim #accused #fraud #Stars

Jason Oppenheim, the star of the Netflix series Selling Sunset, has been officially accused of fraud and breach of contract. According to the injured party, the man concealed “in a very disturbing manner” fundamental defects in a 5 million dollar (4.5 million euro) villa that he wanted to sell.

In the reality series Selling Sunset, the existence of real estate agent Jason Oppenheim (46) is presented in a very rosy way. But according to advertising tycoon Philip Berardi, Oppenheim also presents its real estate far too rosy. Berardi claims that he bought a villa in Los Angeles from Oppenheim, which subsequently required 1.7 million dollars (1.5 million euros) worth of repairs.

According to Berardi, Oppenheim was also “fully aware” of the problems with the house. For example, during a storm, water allegedly leaked through the ceiling of all bedrooms, and as a result of those leaks, it also turned out that there was mold in the ceiling above a bedroom. The damage was also covered, including by an improvised gutter in the ceiling. Rags were attached to the boiler with adhesive tape, to disguise the fact that it was also leaking. After all, due to all the damage, the house would also suffer from termites and dry rot.

“Given the deeply disturbing revelations, it is clear that the condition of the home at the time of sale was not accurately represented,” the complaint said. “The accused committed those acts knowingly, in reckless disregard of the likelihood that their actions and conduct would cause serious and mental distress.”

