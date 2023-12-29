Send funny New Year’s wishes via WhatsApp

#Send #funny #Years #wishes #WhatsApp

Old and new include oliebollen, champagne and fireworks. And don’t forget: sending New Year’s greetings via WhatsApp, just after twelve. Grab your iPhone, surprise your friends and family with funny New Year’s wishes via WhatsApp, and start 2024 off right!

Of course, a ‘Happy New Year’ with a 🍾 or a 🎉 is absolutely fine, but it can be more fun without requiring extra effort. You can send GIFs via WhatsApp – moving pictures, without sound. There are many funny New Year’s videos to surprise someone with.

Send GIF via WhatsApp on New Year’s Eve

With WhatsApp you have immediate access to an extensive collection of funny GIFs. There are countless copies that are perfect for sharing during the holidays. This is how you add them:

Through the sticker

Open a chat or mailing list in which you want to send a New Year’s greeting. In the conversation window, tap the sticker (the square with the folded corner). Make sure ‘poison’ is selected.

Loepje

A series of pictures will appear. Tap the magnifying glass at the top left of this overview to open the search function.

Happy New Year

You will now end up in a screen with a search window and here you can search for suitable images. Use terms like ‘2024’, ‘new year’ or ‘fireworks’ and find a striking picture

Personal message

Tap it, add a caption with a personal greeting if necessary. You can now send your funny New Year’s wish via WhatsApp via the blue send button

Giphy for funny animated christmas wishes

Can’t find what you’re looking for in WhatsApp’s library? Then the free Giphy app might offer a solution. This is a huge search engine for GIFs. If you don’t find the right picture here, you won’t find it anywhere. The app also includes a GIF keyboard. You must first activate this once via ‘Settings>General>Keyboard>Keyboards>Add Keyboard>Giphy’.

Then tap Giphy on the next screen and set the switch behind ‘Grant full access’ to green. Then open the Giphy gifs keyboard via the globe on your keyboard – just like you open the emoji keyboard.

Or send your message with fireworks

Also nice if you have an iPhone, and you are sure that the recipient also has an iPhone: send your message with fireworks, via Apple’s own Messages app. A small fireworks show then appears on the screen, complete with sound and vibration effects.

Open the Messages app.

Go to a chat or open a new conversation.

Type “Happy New Year” and tap the send button.

Now those are New Year’s wishes with a bang. But note: this only works in the Messages app, and the other person must also have an iPhone.

