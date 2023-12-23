Send the most original Christmas card! Conveniently and directly from your phone – SMARTmania.cz

#Send #original #Christmas #card #Conveniently #phone #SMARTmania.cz

The iMessage application on Apple phones offers a unique form of sending a message with a graphic effect

It is suitable for special occasions such as Christmas holidays these days

Communication with your loved ones is an inherent part of Christmas, be it in the form of a short phone call or a text message. The iMessage service is popular among users of iPhones and other Apple devices, which, in addition to classic text messages, allows you to attach a special graphic effect. And it’s perfect if you want to send someone a truly original Christmas card.

Merry Christmas with iMessage

The default iMessage chat/texting app offers a number of effects that you can attach when sending a message. By the way, this function first appeared with iOS 13 in 2019. So all iPhones and iPads with iOS 13 and later versions can use it. The effects only work between Apple devices – so it makes no sense to send such enhanced messages to users of Android phones, they won’t see them at all.

Some effects aim to amuse, surprise, entice others, in short add a special emotion to the message that cannot be expressed as well with an emoticon or just plain text. If you want to wish your loved ones a wonderful Christmas and a happy New Year, you can use one of the available effects.

How to do it? Just type a message in the text field in the iMessage application, but instead of the command to send, try holding your finger on the blue arrow for a little while. Next, switch to “Screen” at the top and choose the effect that suits you best. Keep in mind that the original graphic message can only be viewed by the addressee with active iMessage and with iOS 13 and later.

Sparklers, confetti, or safe fireworks

iMessage in iOS 17.2 version offers 8 different effects: echo, spotlight, balloons, confetti, big heart, laser show, firework, sparkler. Everyone has their appropriate and less appropriate use, for Christmas wishes the celebration effect that resembles a sparkler is the most suitable for us. Fireworks and confetti are perfect for New Year’s celebrations.

The most universal is the echo effect, which clones the message you sent and fills the recipient’s entire screen with its content. Therefore, in this particular case, try sending an emoticon rather than a text message, it will look as effective as possible.

Author of the article

Jakub Fischer

Journalist, fan of modern technology, summer months and Asian food. I like Lynch movies, Pollock paintings, french house and Arsenal football club. In my spare time, I play PlayStation and go jogging.