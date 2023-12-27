Senior Andalusian Health officials resign after the waiting list skyrocketed by canceling contracts with private clinics

#Senior #Andalusian #Health #officials #resign #waiting #list #skyrocketed #canceling #contracts #private #clinics

Crisis in the management of Andalusian public health to say goodbye to the year. The Deputy Minister of Health, Miguel Ángel Guzmán, and the general director of the Andalusian Health Service (SAS), Diego Vargas, have resigned from their positions, as sources from the Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs have confirmed to elDiario.es Andalucía. The departures, which will be covered this Wednesday with the appointment of replacements in the Governing Council of the Board, emerge just a few days after this newspaper revealed that in Andalusia the waiting lists had skyrocketed by 55% when it was revealed that their contracts to refer patients to the private sector had no legal basis.

Sources from the Ministry say that the resignations occur “for personal reasons” and detail that the vice-minister will be replaced by María Luisa del Moral, a doctor and current PP Health spokesperson in the Congress of Deputies. For his part, the managing director of the SAS will be replaced by the manager of the Reina Sofía Hospital in Córdoba, Valle García.

The manager of the Reina Sofía Hospital in Córdoba, Valle García, will assume management of the SAS. ALEX GALLEGOS

As reported exclusively by this media, 36,000 patients exceeded the maximum legal period for surgery in June – the latest data published – but the Andalusian Health System registered 56,000 in October. The accelerated rebound in those four months is explained because, in June, the Board had to cancel the emergency contracts with the private sector that it extended for two years using the already repealed legal framework of the pandemic.

That announcement came 24 hours after this newspaper published that the SAS still maintained the system of contract contracts with private clinics, without advertising or competitive competition. “The objective is that they do not continue to be extended [los contratos de emergencia]confirmed the spokesperson for the Board, Ramón Fernández Pacheco, when asked by journalists.