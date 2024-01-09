Sennheiser launches Momentum True Wireless 4, Accentum Plus and Momentum Sport – Image and sound – News

#Sennheiser #launches #Momentum #True #Wireless #Accentum #Momentum #Sport #Image #sound #News

Sennheiser introduces three new audio products during CES. The company is launching Momentum True Wireless 4 and Momentum sports earbuds, in addition to Accentum Plus headphones. The three products will be available in the coming months.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds are the flagship earbuds that the company introduced during CES. The earplugs are based on the Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2 platform and support, among other things, aptX lossless audio. The manufacturer also claims that the earplugs have low latency, but does not elaborate further. The earplugs have Bluetooth 5.4 with Auracast support.

Sennheiser also claims that the adaptive noise cancellation has been improved compared to the previous generation. The batteries should last up to 7.5 hours and the charging case can now also be charged wirelessly with the Qi standard. The Momentum True Wireless 4 earplugs will be released on February 14 for 299.90 euros.

Momentum Sport will have sensors for heart rate and body temperature

The Momentum Sport earplugs from Sennheiser are, as the name suggests, intended for use during sports. They have a ‘wing’ fit at the top, which should ensure they stay in place better while moving. The earplugs have an IP55 certification for dust and water resistance. They also have a semi-open design.

The earplugs have various health sensors. The Momentum Sports caps can therefore measure the user’s heart rate and body temperature. That data can then be transferred to fitness platforms like Apple Health, Garmin Connect and several other apps.

The Momentum Sport earbuds last up to 6 hours on a single battery charge. The charging case of these earbuds can also be charged wirelessly with the Qi standard. the Momentum Sport caps will be released on April 9 and will cost 299.90 euros.

Accentum Plus headphones

Finally, Sennheiser comes with the Accentum Plus. These wireless headphones have an over-ear fit with noise cancellation. The Plus version adds aptX Adaptive support and also comes with a charging case.

The other specifications seem largely the same as the regular Accentum, which Sennheiser released last year. According to Sennheiser, the headphones once again have a battery life of fifty hours on a single charge, support Bluetooth multipoint connectivity and offer adaptive noise cancellation. Users can control their music via a touch-sensitive surface on one of the ear cups. Sennheiser will release the Accentum Plus on February 20. The headphones will then cost 230 euros.