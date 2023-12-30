Sensation from Turkey for Stanimir Stoilov and Levski – BG Football – efbet Liga

#Sensation #Turkey #Stanimir #Stoilov #Levski #Football #efbet #Liga

Led by Stanimir Stoilov, Goztepe is showing serious interest in Levski star Welton. This is claimed by the Turkish edition gazeteyenigun.com.tr.

The second-division team from Izmir will seriously strengthen during the winter transfer window, as it has serious ambitions to enter the Super League with direct promotion. It is for this reason that Goztepe targeted Levski’s ace Welton, who is part of a long list of footballers who have been targeted by the “yellow-reds”.

However, the news has not been confirmed by either Levski or Goztepe.

izmirhaberleri #SportsNewsIzmirNews Göztepe is after the Brazilian left winger in the transfer: İzmir’s Super League hope Göztepe gave priority to the offensive line during the interim transfer period. Yellow-reds, Levski Sofia for left wing reinforcement… pic.twitter.com/KCD5zGoZNZ — Gazete Yenigün (@gztyngn) December 30, 2023

It’s no secret that the Brazilian star of the “blues” is the object of interest from other clubs as well, and “Gerena” badly need replenishment of the club’s coffers, and with a good offer they would sell him already this winter.

In addition to Welton, Goztepe and Murray Stoilov are also interested in Polish player Rakov Lukasz Zwolinski, as well as other offensive players who compete in the Balkan championships. A few days ago, it was reported in Turkey that the plans of the team from Izmir also include the players of the elite Istanbul Basaksehir Philip Kenny (Senegal striker) and Daniel Aleksic (Serbian midfielder).