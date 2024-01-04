Sensation Luke Littler (16) believes that “others deserve it more”, but still receives an invitation to Premier League darts | DARTS World Cup

#Sensation #Luke #Littler #believes #deserve #receives #invitation #Premier #League #darts #DARTS #World #Cup

LOOK. The eight participants were announced with this video

The PDC (Professional Darts Corporation) announced the eight participants of the Premier League at exactly 5 p.m. Enter Luke Littler, the 16-year-old sensation who reached the final at the World Darts Championship.

In any case, the top four in the world were assured of a place at the lucrative tournament. That means: brand new world champion Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith and Nathan Aspinall. The other four participants were determined by the PDC and the British channel Sky Sports. The lucky ones: Gerwyn Price, Rob Cross, Peter Wright and therefore Luke Littler.

The latter said the following during the World Cup: “I think other darts players deserve it more than me because they have performed well all year long. I’ve just come to watch it, and besides, it would burden me with a very busy schedule at a young age. So I think the PDC will keep me out of the Premier League.”

The Premier League starts on February 1 in Cardiff and ends on May 23 with the play-offs at the O2 Arena in London. In between, top-level darts every Thursday evening for fifteen weeks. And can be followed on VTM 2 and HLN!

• Matchday 1: Cardiff, February 1

• Matchday 2: Berlin, February 8

• Matchday 3: Glasgow, February 15

• Matchday 4: Newcastle, February 22

• Matchday 5: Exeter, February 29

• Matchday 6: Brighton, March 7

• Matchday 7: Nottingham, March 14

• Matchday 8: Dublin, March 21

• Matchday 9: Belfast, March 28

• Matchday 10: Manchester, April 4

• Matchday 11: Birmingham, April 11

• Matchday 12: Rotterdam, April 18

• Matchday 13: Liverpool, April 25

• Matchday 14: Aberdeen, May 2

• Matchday 15: Leeds, May 9

• Matchday 16: Sheffield, May 16

• Final night: London, May 23